Inspector Honey-Trapped By Man Posing As Girl, Loses Rs. 10 Lakh While Chatting; Doctors, Businessmen Also Targeted In Hyderabad

Hyderabad police have arrested a 23-year-old man, K Pavan Kumar, for allegedly running a honey-trap racket in which he posed as a woman named “Chandana” on social media. According to police, he contacted more than 1,000 people through fake accounts and obtained private photos and videos from 82 men, whom he then blackmailed for money. The victims reportedly included doctors, businessmen, lecturers and gig workers, and a police inspector’s wife has complained that her husband was cheated of about Rs 10 lakh. Pavan has been sent to judicial custody.

A Profile Named Chandana

It began with an ordinary-looking social media profile. The name on it was Chandana. Those who got chatting with her believed they were talking to a young woman.

Police say the conversations did not stay casual for long. They gradually turned private, and the “woman” appeared willing, which encouraged the men to send their own private photos and videos. Behind the profile, police say, was a young man from Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

Who Is The Accused?

Pavan Kumar, 23, had enrolled in a polytechnic diploma but did not complete it. Police say he was unemployed. He allegedly created 13 fake Instagram accounts and 14 Facebook accounts under the name Chandana. He is said to have kept the pictures and videos he collected on his mobile phone.

How The Trap Closed

Once he had the material, police say, the tone changed. Victims were threatened that their photos and videos would be shared on social media. They were also threatened with being implicated in a police case.

That left each victim with two fears: that the images would reach family and acquaintances, and that they would land in legal trouble. Police say Chandana would then start demanding money.

Charminar DCP Kiran Khare said that, by estimate, more than Rs 25 lakh was extorted through the racket over the past few years. The people targeted included 24 from other states and nine living abroad.

The Inspector And The Rs 10 Lakh

One of those caught up was a police inspector. According to a complaint by his wife, Pavan introduced himself as a relative of “Chandana” and promised to get the inspector married to her. On that pretext, about Rs 10 lakh was allegedly taken from him.

There is a further twist. The inspector was arrested in early October in a separate case involving allegations of fraud and sexual exploitation. His wife now claims he had also fallen into Pavan’s trap. Based on her complaint, Khairatabad police have registered a separate case.

The Complaint That Started It

Action against Pavan followed a complaint from a 22-year-old engineering student. He told police he had been blackmailed since 2024 and had paid about Rs 4 lakh. Saidabad police began an inquiry and arrested Pavan. He has been booked under the relevant sections and sent to judicial custody.

Questions Police Still Face

Several matters remain open. Police need to establish whether one person ran all the fake accounts, whether only the 82 men were pressured or others have yet to come forward, and whether anyone else helped. The inspector’s claim is also so far based on his wife’s complaint, and the allegations of Rs 25 lakh in extortion are still under investigation.

The Road Ahead

Investigators are expected to go through Pavan’s phone and the accounts he used, and trace the payments. Other victims may now come forward, which could raise the number of cases. Police have also advised anyone facing such threats not to pay but to preserve chats, profile links, phone numbers and transaction records, and to report to the police or cybercrime authorities.

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