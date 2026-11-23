The Tripura High Court has dismissed a civil revision petition filed by Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. against an order directing it to pay the remaining motor accident compensation, along with interest, to the family of a man killed in a road accident. The court imposed costs of Rs. 10,000 on the insurer, observing that its conduct was not bona fide and that it had deliberately delayed the family’s recovery of money for nearly nine years. Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao held that the company’s stand had only caused harassment to the claimants.

Tripura High Court questions insurer’s claim of depositing compensation

The insurance company argued that it had already deposited the disputed amount with the High Court in February 2018 and that the claimants should approach the court to withdraw it.

However, the Tripura High Court rejected this argument, pointing out that its September 21, 2016 order had specifically directed the insurer to deposit the difference in compensation before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Agartala, within two months.

The court observed: “It was duty bound to deposit the said sum before the Tribunal only. Deposit before this Court cannot amount to ‘full satisfaction’ of decretal debt of respondents.”

It also noted that the insurance company had not submitted any proof of the alleged deposit before the High Court. The court said the insurer had sufficient assets to clear the outstanding amount long ago and could have approached the High Court to withdraw the money it claimed to have deposited in 2018 by producing supporting documents.

Tripura High Court recalls nine-year compensation dispute

The case arose from a compensation claim filed by the family of Falguna Debbarma, who died in a motor accident. In 2013, the Tribunal awarded the family Rs. 26,05,240 with interest.

Following an appeal by the insurance company, the Tripura High Court enhanced the compensation to Rs. 28,72,670 in 2016, along with 9 per cent annual interest from 2012 until payment. The September 21 order directed the insurer to deposit the difference before the Tribunal within two months.

The insurer later claimed to have deposited Rs. 4,48,577 before the Registrar General of the High Court in February 2018. Meanwhile, the claimants approached the Tribunal seeking recovery of Rs. 4,98,194 with interest.

Finding no material to establish that the award had been fully satisfied, the Tribunal directed the District Collector to be notified for realisation of the outstanding amount.

Tripura High Court calls insurer’s conduct deliberate harassment

Expressing concern over the prolonged delay, Chief Justice Rao observed: “For the last 9 years, realisation of this amount by respondents was thwarted by petitioner by taking this unreasonable stand.”

The court further stated: “I therefore find that the conduct of petitioner is not bonafide and that its intention was only to harass the respondents by depriving them of this amount all along.”

The Tripura High Court therefore dismissed the civil revision application and ordered the Oriental Insurance Company to pay the costs of Rs. 10,000 to the claimants within a period of four weeks.

Tripura High Court order reaffirms motor accident compensation deposit procedures

The judgment shows that the insurers should abide by the direction of the court while depositing the motor accident compensation. Where the Tribunal has been asked to accept the payment, depositing the same with another forum will not automatically satisfy the order.

The judgment also emphasizes the importance of making sure that the compensation is provided to the families of the victims without any unnecessary delay in procedure. In the present case, the family had to pursue the payment for nearly nine years even after the High Court had set the increased compensation in 2016.

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