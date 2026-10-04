Inter-State Love Marriage, Missing Husband: Woman Reaches In-Laws’ Home For Justice, Police Drag Her By Hair

A disturbing case of alleged police high-handedness has surfaced from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. A video showing police personnel allegedly dragging a woman by her hair has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Narsanda village under Kanti police station on Saturday night. The woman had reached her in-laws’ home seeking her rights and demanding justice. The viral footage has now raised serious questions about the conduct of the police team that reached the spot.

Woman Sits On Dharna Outside In-Laws’ House

According to the available information, the woman had a love marriage with a man named Chandan. She initially lived with her husband at his family home. However, she was later sent back to her parental home.

Over time, she allegedly lost contact with her husband. The woman claims that Chandan has been missing under suspicious circumstances for the past few months. She later returned to her in-laws’ house. However, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly refused to let her enter the house. With no other option, the woman reportedly sat outside the house in protest. She also made videos for social media and appealed for help while demanding her rights.

Woman Alleges Caste Discrimination After Inter-Caste Marriage

The woman has also made serious allegations against her in-laws. She claims that she belongs to the Mahadalit community and has faced discrimination because of her caste. She further alleged that her in-laws were trying to keep her away from the family and deny her rights.

The woman also claimed that her inter-caste marriage was one of the reasons behind the alleged hostility towards her. Some local residents have also called for an impartial investigation. They said that if the marriage took place with social consent at a temple, the woman’s claims should be examined fairly.

Viral Video Shows Woman Being Dragged By Hair

The situation reportedly escalated after the police received information about a dispute outside the house. A Dial-112 team and personnel from Kanti police station reached the spot. The woman alleges that instead of listening to her complaint, the police tried to take her into custody. She reportedly resisted the move.

The video circulating online allegedly shows a female police officer hitting her and pulling her by the hair. She is then seen being dragged and pushed to the ground. A local person is believed to have recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The footage later surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention. The authenticity and full context of the video are yet to be independently established.

Police Promise Strict Action After Investigation

The viral video has prompted the police administration to take note of the matter. DSP (West) Suchitra Kumari said that the administration had taken cognisance of the viral video involving the Dial-112 police team in the Kanti police station area. She said that the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

The officer further stated, “Strict legal and disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned police officers and personnel found guilty after the investigation.”

The investigation will determine what exactly happened at the spot and whether the police personnel involved violated procedure or misused their authority. For now, the viral footage has intensified the debate over how vulnerable complainants are treated when they approach the police for help.