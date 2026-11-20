A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, where a woman clerk allegedly slapped an Executive Engineer (XEN) five times inside his office over allegations of sexual harassment. The incident triggered chaos at the electricity department, with several employees reportedly supporting the woman.

A 33-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It allegedly shows the woman entering the engineer’s chamber and repeatedly slapping him in front of other employees. However, the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified. The woman has submitted a written complaint to the Kotwali police, accusing the officer of repeatedly harassing her. Police have started investigating the matter.

Woman Alleges XEN Tried To Touch Her Inappropriately

According to the woman’s complaint, the XEN (Meter) had allegedly been troubling her for a long time. She claimed that he frequently stared at her and pressured her to invite him to his house.

The woman alleged that the situation became worse on Friday when the officer tried to touch her inappropriately and held her hand. She further claimed that the engineer looked at her palm and made an uncomfortable remark about her future.

“Your lifeline is very long. You will have someone’s support,” he allegedly told her before asking her to invite him home for tea.

The woman reportedly replied that they could have tea at the office itself. However, the officer allegedly insisted that she invite him to her house. According to her, he repeated the suggestion two to three times. The incident reportedly left her frightened and uncomfortable.

Woman Slaps Executive Engineer Inside His Office

After the alleged incident, the woman shared her experience with other employees of the electricity department. Her colleagues reportedly became angry after hearing her allegations. Several employees then accompanied her to the XEN’s chamber to question him about his alleged behaviour.

During the confrontation, the woman allegedly lost her temper and slapped the executive engineer repeatedly in front of the other employees. The incident was captured on video, which is now circulating widely on social media.

Electricity Department Employees Support Woman

The incident has reportedly triggered anger among employees of the electricity department. Several colleagues stood by the woman and accompanied her to the Kotwali police station. The woman has filed a written complaint against the executive engineer. Police have started an investigation into the allegations.

The woman had reportedly secured a government job in the electricity department on compassionate grounds after her husband’s death. She has been working in the department for around one year. Further action in the matter will depend on the police investigation.