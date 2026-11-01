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Home > Regionals News > Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened

Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened

A woman orchestra dancer in Bihar's Nalanda was allegedly gang-raped by two men after being invited to a birthday party. Seven men were reportedly present in the rented room when the incident took place.

Birthday celebration turns into alleged gang rape case in Bihar
Birthday celebration turns into alleged gang rape case in Bihar

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 16:16 IST

A shocking case of alleged gang rape has emerged from Nalanda district in Bihar, where a woman orchestra dancer was reportedly sexually assaulted by two men at a birthday party. The woman was allegedly invited to perform at the celebration but was later forced into a room and assaulted. The incident took place in the Laheri police station area. According to the victim, seven young men were present inside the rented accommodation when she and another female dancer arrived.

Birthday Party Invitation Turns Into an Alleged Assault

The incident reportedly took place at a rented house in the Shivpuri locality. Several young men were staying there, while the house owner did not live on the premises. One of the men was celebrating his birthday. Two female dancers working with an orchestra group were allegedly invited to perform at the party.

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The victim said she was told that she had to dance at the birthday celebration. However, when the women reached the room, they found seven men already present. According to her account, the other female dancer left the place during the programme. The victim alleged that two men then sexually assaulted her against her wishes.

“Two boys forcibly established physical relations with me,” the woman reportedly told police.

FSL Team Collects Evidence From the Spot

The incident triggered concern in the locality after the police received information about the alleged assault. Sadar DSP-1 Amarnath and Laheri police station in-charge Anil Kumar Pandey reached the spot along with other police personnel. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the location. The team inspected the rented room and collected several important pieces of evidence as part of the investigation.

Police Question Both Women, Medical Examination Initiated

Following the incident, police took both female dancers into their protection and brought them to the police station for questioning. The process of arranging a medical examination for the woman who reported the assault has also been initiated.

Police officials have so far avoided making detailed statements on camera. They said the matter is being investigated thoroughly. According to the police, efforts are underway to identify all those involved in the alleged crime. Raids are also being conducted to arrest the accused. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

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Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened
Tags: bihar newscrime newsFSL TeamGANG RAPENalandapolice investigationWoman Dancer

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Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened

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Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened
Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened
Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened
Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened
Invited to Dance at Birthday Party, Orchestra Woman Dancer Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Nalanda, FSL Collects Evidence, Here’s What Happened

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