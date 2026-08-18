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Home > Regionals News > iPhone, Bikes Behind Kerala Murder? 13-Year-Old Girl, 3 Friends Planned Grandfather’s Killing

iPhone, Bikes Behind Kerala Murder? 13-Year-Old Girl, 3 Friends Planned Grandfather’s Killing

A 65-year-old man was found dead at his Kollam home. Police have arrested his 13-year-old granddaughter and three other minors. Investigators suspect robbery and an iPhone may be linked to the crime.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 17:31 IST

A shocking murder case has emerged from Karuvatta in Kerala’s Kollam district. Police have arrested a 13-year-old girl and three of her friends for the alleged robbery and murder of her grandfather. The victim, 65-year-old Sivankutty Chettiyar, lived at Saraswati Nivas in Paravoor. His body was found at the house on Sunday. Neighbours reportedly last saw him outside the residence on Saturday evening. According to police, the murder took place on Sunday night. The accused include a 17-year-old boy. All four accused are minors.

Police Suspect Murder Was Planned A Week Ago

Investigators suspect the murder was planned several days before the crime. Police believe the 13-year-old granddaughter may have initiated the plan. According to preliminary findings, she allegedly wanted to buy an iPhone. She is also suspected of promising bikes to the other accused. Police reportedly traced the suspects using mobile call records.

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The girl was staying at a relative’s house when the alleged crime took place. Investigators believe she watched the incident through a video call while her accomplices entered the victim’s house.

Accused Allegedly Entered House Through Ventilation

Police suspect the three accomplices entered the house at night through a ventilation opening. They allegedly attacked Sivankutty and tied his hands and feet behind his back. Preliminary findings suggest that the victim died of suffocation.

Jewellery and cash were reportedly stolen from cupboards inside the house. Police also suspect that the accused destroyed CCTV footage to remove evidence.

Investigators found no fingerprints at the scene. The accused are believed to have worn gloves. Chilli powder was also reportedly found at the crime scene and on the victim’s body.

Girl’s Reaction Raised Police Suspicion

The granddaughter reportedly later informed relatives that the house had remained locked for two days and that her grandfather was dead. Police reportedly became suspicious of her behaviour after noticing that her expression remained unchanged after seeing the body. She also allegedly asked whether she could attend an examination. Investigators are now examining her exact role in the crime.

Grandmother Was At Hospital During Murder

Sivankutty’s wife was reportedly at a hospital when the murder took place. She was caring for her pregnant daughter, who was preparing for delivery. The 13-year-old accused is reportedly the woman’s first child from her earlier marriage.

Police said Sivankutty and his granddaughter were alone at the rented house. The family was also constructing two houses near the rented residence.

Postmortem Underway, Police Probe All Angles

A postmortem examination is being conducted at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Police are continuing to investigate the case and are examining the role of each accused. Investigators are also looking into other possible motives behind the murder and robbery.
The police are investigating the matter from all possible angles behind the murder and robbery. 

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iPhone, Bikes Behind Kerala Murder? 13-Year-Old Girl, 3 Friends Planned Grandfather’s Killing
Tags: kerala

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iPhone, Bikes Behind Kerala Murder? 13-Year-Old Girl, 3 Friends Planned Grandfather’s Killing
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