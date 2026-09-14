IPS Bushra Bano Under Fire Over ‘Assalamualaikum’ And ‘Jazakallah’; What’s Behind The Complaint?

A controversy has emerged around IPS officer Bushra Bano after a complaint was reportedly submitted to the West Bengal Home Secretary over the language used in one of her official video statements. The complaint was reportedly filed by the Hindu Legal Fund. It objects to the use of religious greetings and expressions during Bano’s interaction with viewers.

According to the complaint, Bano began the video by saying “Assalamualaikum”. She also used “Inshallah” during her remarks and ended the statement with “Jazakallah”.

The complainant has questioned whether a serving police officer should use religious expressions while making a public statement in an official capacity. However, filing a complaint does not establish that any misconduct has taken place. The matter would have to be examined by the competent authorities.

What Does The Complaint Say?

According to the complaint, Bano was wearing her police uniform while giving the statement to news outlet Sudarshan News. The complainant has argued that government officials are expected to maintain religious neutrality while communicating in their official roles.

The complaint specifically mentions the expressions “Assalamualaikum”, “Inshallah” and “Jazakallah”. It also reportedly questions why phrases such as “Vande Mataram” or “Jai Hind” were not used.

The Hindu Legal Fund has sought a review of the matter by the West Bengal Home Department. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will initiate any inquiry or take further action.

Who Is IPS Officer Bushra Bano?

Bushra Bano is a 2021-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre. She was recently promoted to Additional Superintendent of Police, Kharagpur, in West Midnapore. Before this posting, she served as ASP in Hooghly Rural.

Her journey to the civil services has also attracted attention. Bano is originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. She studied at Aligarh Muslim University and later pursued higher academic qualifications. Reports about her career state that she holds a PhD in Management and has also cleared NET-JRF. Before joining the civil services, she worked in different professional roles. She was also reportedly an assistant professor in Saudi Arabia.

Bushra Bano Cleared UPSC Twice

Bano’s journey to the IPS was not straightforward. She first cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2018. She secured the 277th rank and was allotted the Indian Railway Traffic Service.

At the time of her UPSC interview, she was reportedly pregnant with her second child. She later appeared for the examination again. This time, she secured the 234th rank and was selected for the Indian Police Service.

Before joining the IPS, Bano also served as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Her career has therefore included both administrative and policing roles.

From SDM To Additional SP

While serving as the SDM in Firozabad, Bano was responsible for taking care of administrative and law & order duties. She then joined the police force and worked as the ASP in Hooghly Rural.

In June 2026, she became one of the West Bengal IPS officers who were promoted to Additional Superintendent of Police. She was later appointed as the Addl SP of Kharagpur, Paschim Medinipur. She has recently been in the news in relation to various police cases in Kharagpur, including that of the IIT Kharagpur assistant professor.

Why Has The Complaint Sparked Debate?

The complaint has brought the issue of personal faith and official communication into focus. The central question raised by the complainant is whether religious expressions used by a serving government officer in an official communication are compatible with the expectation of religious neutrality.

At present, the matter remains at the stage of a complaint. There has been no established finding of misconduct against Bano based solely on the filing. Any decision on the issue will depend on how the West Bengal authorities assess the complaint and whether they decide to take further action.