IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Marital Dispute With Wife; She Sits in Police Station Whole Night, Stage Protest Outside Home

A Bihar-cadre IPS officer, Bhanu Pratap Singh, has come under the spotlight following serious allegations made by his wife, Pooja. What began as a marital dispute has now moved into the public domain, with the matter reaching the police.

Pooja Alleges She Was Denied Entry to Residence

According to Pooja, she was not allowed to enter the residence where her husband was staying. She alleged that Singh left the premises with their daughter, after which she sat outside the gate in protest. Pooja later approached the Mathura Gate police station and submitted a complaint against Singh and members of his family. One of her key allegations is that she has been prevented from meeting or staying with their daughter. She has also levelled several other allegations against her husband and his family. Singh, however, has not publicly accepted the allegations.

Who Is IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh?

Bhanu Pratap Singh is a 2021-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Bihar cadre. He is currently posted as the Superintendent of Police in Khagaria.

How Bhanu Pratap Singh and Pooja Met

The couple reportedly met in 2015 at a family function in Kolkata. Their initial acquaintance developed into friendship and eventually a relationship. However, according to Pooja, their families opposed the relationship. Pooja claimed that she subsequently left her home in Kolkata and travelled to Bharatpur to be with Singh. The couple later married on January 16, 2016, despite opposition from their families.

How Their Relationship Became Strained

According to Pooja, their relationship began deteriorating after Singh was selected for the IPS. She has alleged that their marital relationship subsequently became strained and that she faced pressure to separate from her husband, reports NDTV. Pooja has further alleged that Singh wants a divorce and that she has been prevented from meeting their daughter. The allegations remain disputed, and the matter is now being examined by the authorities.

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