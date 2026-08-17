IPS Officer’s 85-Year-Old Mother Found Murdered In UP Home, Gold Jewellery Missing

The 85-year-old mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra was found murdered at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, with police suspecting a robbery angle after gold jewellery was found missing. Indravati Devi lived alone in Rudha Dhamrua village under Malipur police station limits. Police said the people involved fled after latching the door from outside. The incident is believed to have taken place during the night.

Reportedly, Indravati’s caretaker discovered her body on Sunday afternoon and alerted the family. Blood was seen coming from her mouth and injury marks were found on her body. Family members suspect murder based on the nature of the injuries. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Uttar Pradesh village.

Jewellery missing as Uttar Pradesh police probe robbery angle

A gold chain, a Tulsi bead necklace with gold accents, nose stud, ear studs and the anklets Indravati was wearing were missing. Ashutosh Mishra later lodged a complaint at Malipur police station regarding the robbery. The Uttar Pradesh police inspected the house, completed the inquest and sent the body for post-mortem.

As per reports, Mishra was informed by his uncle, Sachindra Mishra, at around 3:50 pm that his mother was no more. He travelled from Lucknow to the village after receiving the news. The Uttar Pradesh police are now examining the circumstances surrounding her death and the missing jewellery.

Uttar Pradesh officers reach village as investigation begins

The IG of the Ayodhya Range rushed to the spot after being informed. SP Prachi Singh said police are investigating the cause of death, the missing jewellery and other aspects of the incident. “Police are investigating the cause of death as well as the missing jewellery and other aspects of the incident,” she said, as per reports.

Mishra, an SP posted at Police Bhawan Kalyan in Lucknow, had visited the Uttar Pradesh village on August 15 to attend a school function and returned to Lucknow that evening. Police are continuing their investigation into the Uttar Pradesh murder case.

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