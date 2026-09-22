‘Is This The New iPhone?’ Thieves Asked With A Smile Before Snatching Her 3-Day-Old iPhone 18 Pro In Greater Noida

A woman in Greater Noida West lost her brand-new iPhone 18 Pro in a sudden snatching incident while she was on her way to work. The incident took place near Ek Murti Golchakkar in the Bisrakh police station area.

According to the complaint, the woman was travelling in an e-rickshaw when two men on a motorcycle approached her. She had taken out her phone to make an online payment for the ride. The two suspects allegedly used the moment to target her.

‘Is This The New iPhone?’

The UP woman has been identified as Shubhi Bhandari. She lives in Centurion Park Society. When the incident took place, she was heading to her office on Monday Morning. The incident happened when the e-rickshaw reached near Ek Murti Golchakkar, when Shubhi took out her phone to scan the QR code and pay the fare.

At that moment, two men wearing helmets reportedly stopped near her on a motorcycle. The suspects first asked her for directions. During the conversation, they allegedly noticed the phone in her hand.

According to the complaint, one of the men asked, ‘Is this the new iPhone?’ Shubhi reportedly replied in the affirmative. The man then allegedly snatched the phone from her hand, and both immediately fled from the spot on their motorcycle.

Phone Was Bought Just Three Days Ago

The stolen iPhone 18 Pro was reportedly purchased only three days before the incident. Shubhi’s husband, Saket Gupta, said the family had recently bought the phone. Since it was new, Shubhi had been using it regularly. The sudden snatching left the family shocked.

Police Register Case Under BNS

As this incident took place, the family went to the police at Bisrakh and lodged a complaint against these two unknown people. As per the First Information Report (FIR), it was claimed that these two unknown people riding on a motorcycle had robbed her iPhone 18 Pro when she was making an online transaction from the e-rickshaw. The police have registered the case under Section 304(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CCTV Footage Being Checked

As per the statements made by Station House Officer Ranjit Singh, police are analysing the CCTV footage recorded by the cameras in the area. The police are trying to trace the path which was followed by these two men after the snatching incident. Police are also trying to trace the motorcycle used in this snatching incident.