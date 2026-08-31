‘Islam Superior’: Why Is Karnataka BJP Asking Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy To Apologise To Hindus?

A fresh political and religious controversy has erupted in Karnataka after Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy described Islam as “superior to other religions” while addressing a public gathering. His remarks have triggered sharp criticism from the BJP, with Leader of Opposition and state BJP chief R Ashoka demanding that the minister withdraw his statement and apologise to Hindus. The BJP has also questioned the Congress government’s response to the controversy.

What Did Basavaraj Rayareddy Say?

Rayareddy made the remarks while speaking at a mass marriage programme organised for members of the Muslim community in Kuknoor. During his address, the minister praised Islam as a great, humanitarian and disciplined religion and said there were several misconceptions about the faith. He urged people to study different religions and understand their positive teachings rather than relying on stereotypes. However, his comments became controversial when he said Islam was “superior to all other religions”, arguing that the religion begins with humanity. He further stressed the importance of respecting different faiths and understanding their teachings.

Why Is BJP Demanding an Apology?

The BJP has strongly objected to Rayareddy’s comparison of Islam with other religions. R Ashoka alleged that the minister’s remarks demeaned Sanatana Dharma and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Ashoka demanded that Rayareddy immediately withdraw his comments and apologise to Hindus across Karnataka. The BJP has framed the controversy as an example of what it describes as Congress’s alleged “appeasement politics” and minority outreach.

Political Row Intensifies in Karnataka

The controversy has provided fresh ammunition to the BJP to target the Congress government in Karnataka. BJP leaders have questioned the silence of the state leadership and sought clarification over whether Rayareddy’s remarks reflect the government’s position. For the Congress, the episode comes amid an already politically charged debate over religion, minority welfare and alleged appeasement in the state. The BJP is likely to keep the issue alive as it seeks to put the ruling party on the defensive over its handling of religious issues.

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