Madras High Court judge Justice Victoria Gowri has alleged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh sent obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector and that the police failed to act on a complaint filed over the incident. The judge raised the issue during a programme organised by the Madras High Court to create awareness about sexual harassment at workplaces, questioning why the alleged conduct towards a woman district collector had not been treated as workplace harassment.

Madras High Court judge raises Kallakurichi Collector’s harassment complaint

Speaking at the programme, Justice Gowri referred to the alleged messages sent by the Kallakurichi MLA and the complaint filed by the collector’s husband.

“Recently, there was an incident regarding the Kallakurichi District Collector. She was sent inappropriate messages by the Kallakurichi MLA. Isn’t that workplace harassment? The Collector’s husband has filed a complaint, but the state police department has so acted,” she said.

Her remarks brought renewed attention to the allegations involving Arul Vignesh and the police response to the complaint. The Madras High Court judge raised the matter in the context of workplace sexual harassment and the need to address such complaints.

Madras High Court remarks revive political row over allegations

The issue had earlier triggered a political controversy after DMK MP Kanimozhi raised it on social media. Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar subsequently rejected the allegations, describing them as false and baseless.

The AIADMK had also submitted a complaint regarding the matter. However, the minister maintained that the allegations were false and argued that an FIR could not be registered on the basis of rumours.

Madras High Court discussion puts police response under focus

Justice Gowri’s public remarks have once again brought the alleged messages, the complaint by the collector’s husband and the police response into focus. Her question about whether the incident amounted to workplace harassment came during a programme specifically organised by the Madras High Court to raise awareness about sexual harassment at workplaces.

Also Read: ‘Source Of Bullet Cannot Decide’: Supreme Court Rejects Army’s Stand On Soldier’s Accidental Gunshot Injury