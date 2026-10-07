“I’ve Killed Your Daughter, Come Take Her Body”: Husband Kills Wife In Ghaziabad, Then Calls Relatives To Inform Them

On Sunday afternoon, Narendra Singh in Aligarh got a phone call from his grandson. The boy, the elder son of Narendra’s daughter Renu, said his father had beaten his mother badly and that she was seriously hurt.

It was the start of a day her family would not forget.

A Call To The Family

Around the same time, the accused, Arun, allegedly phoned a relative of Renu’s family, a call that would turn into a series of calls.

According to the family, he said in a threatening tone that he had left Renu half-dead, and told them they could see her on a video call. He said he would now kill her, and asked them to tell her father and brother to come and take the body away.

Who Were Renu and Arun?

Renu, 36, was the daughter of Narendra Singh of Jalalpur village in Aligarh’s Pisawa police station area. She was married to Arun of Sadarpur, Ghaziabad, in 2011.

Her family says Arun drives a car for a living and is addicted to drugs. They say Renu would stop him from taking them, and that this led to frequent quarrels.

Seven Calls, One Video

The family alleges that Arun beat Renu and called her family seven times while doing so. They say that each time, he let them hear her screams.

According to Narendra Singh, Arun also made a video call to Renu’s brother Rahul and showed her bleeding and in pain, while threatening to kill her. Renu, they say, kept begging for her life.

The family claims it has handed recordings of the calls to the police.

A Race From Aligarh

Panicked, the family set out for Sadarpur in Madhuban Bapudham police station area, Ghaziabad. On the way, neighbours called to say that Renu had been left, in a serious condition, at Yashoda Hospital in Sanjay Nagar, and that those who left her had run away.

At the hospital, Renu died during treatment. Her family arrived to find their daughter’s body.

An Empty House

Police and Renu’s family went to Arun’s house and found everyone gone.

Renu’s brother, Rahul Rathi, filed a complaint. A case has been registered against four people:

Arun, her husband

Rohtashi, her mother-in-law

Vinod Kumar, her father-in-law

Arpan Kumar, her brother-in-law

A Warning Two Days Earlier

Rahul says the couple had been in conflict for several days. He told police that two days before, Renu had phoned to say that her husband tried to kill her by pouring petrol over her, after taking it out of his motorcycle.

The claim is part of the family’s allegations and is yet to be verified.

Police Take Action

Late in the evening, police detained Arun and his parents, the mother-in-law and father-in-law. The report does not say that Arpan has been detained.

City DCP Dhaval Jaiswal said the husband killed his wife by striking her on the head with a heavy object during a domestic dispute. The body has been sent for a medical examination, and a case has been registered against four people.

The Question Hanging Over The Case

Police sources told the newspaper that the accused kept describing his actions over the phone, and that if the family had called the emergency number 112 at that moment, Renu might have been saved.

The family says Arun had beaten her several times before, and they had treated it as a minor domestic dispute and ignored his threats. That, they now believe, was a costly mistake.

Will the call recordings and the video become the prosecution’s strongest evidence? Who actually took Renu to the hospital, and why did they leave? Will the mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law face the same charges as Arun? And what will happen to Renu’s children, who saw what happened? The postmortem report, the call records and the questioning of the detained may help answer these questions.

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