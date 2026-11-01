Jadavpur University Student Molested By Staff Member On 6th Floor, Accused Holds Her Waist; What Happened Inside The Dark Room?

A fresh molestation allegation has emerged from Jadavpur University after a female student accused a university staff member of inappropriate behaviour inside Technology Bhavan. The student has lodged a formal complaint against the accused, alleging that he took her to the sixth floor of the building, where there was no lighting, and then allegedly touched her inappropriately. The incident has raised concerns over student safety on the university campus.

Student Alleges She Was Taken to Dark Floor

According to the complaint, the student was sitting on the seventh floor of Technology Bhavan with two other students when the staff member approached them and asked them to leave the area. While the two students immediately went downstairs, the staffer allegedly approached the remaining student and asked for her name, department and phone number. The student reportedly found the questions unusual. The staff member then allegedly took her to the sixth floor, claiming that students were not allowed in the area because laptops had previously been stolen from there. According to the student’s allegation, the floor had no lights. She claimed that the staff member suddenly held her hand and grabbed her by the waist. The student allegedly pushed him away and left the spot.

Accused Denies Allegations, Calls Them Baseless

The accused staff member has denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and claiming that he was being framed. Giving his version of events, he said that two boys and a girl were present on the seventh floor. He alleged that one of the boys was smoking and that he approached them to ask their names. According to him, one of the boys fled while the girl remained there.

Earlier Allegations Also Surface

The matter has also drawn attention to an earlier incident from July, when the same staff member was allegedly accused of behaving inappropriately with female students. The latest complaint has put the university administration under scrutiny, with questions being raised about campus security and the safety of female students. The complaint is expected to be examined by the university authorities, while the allegations and the accused’s denial remain to be independently established.

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