Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

A suspended jailer accused of taking two women inmates out of Ajmer Central Jail and allegedly making them clean her private flat has been arrested from Kota after nearly two months on the run. Divya Chaudhary, who was suspended over the incident, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody. Police said the two inmates, both serving life sentences in separate murder cases, were taken out of the Ajmer jail without court permission or any entry in official records.

Ajmer inmates allegedly taken out in private vehicle to clean flat

Reportedly, DSP (North) Shivam Joshi said Divya was working as a jailer at Ajmer Central Jail when she allegedly took Kiran and Sana out in a private vehicle on July 12. The women were allegedly taken to Divya’s private flat in ARG City, Ajmer, where they were made to clean the premises.

The alleged removal of the prisoners was not recorded in the jail records, and no court permission had been obtained, police said. The inmates were later brought back to the Ajmer jail, and a report about the incident was sent to senior officials.

Ajmer jail staff allegedly threatened women who objected

Reports say that according to police, Divya and jail guard Sonia Chaudhary allegedly threatened women staff members at the Ajmer jail’s main gate after they objected to the two inmates being taken outside.

A case was registered at Civil Lines police station on August 5 following the incident. Divya and Sonia were suspended after the allegations came to light.

Ajmer jailer traced to Kota after nearly two months

As per reports, Police used technical evidence to trace Divya’s location before arresting her from a residential flat in Kota, DSP Joshi said. She was later presented before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Sonia remains on the run and police are continuing efforts to locate her. The investigation into the Ajmer incident is ongoing.

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