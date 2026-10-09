LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

A suspended Ajmer jailer, accused of taking two women inmates out of jail to clean her private flat without permission, has been arrested from Kota after nearly two months on the run.

Ajmer Jailer Arrested For Taking 2 Women Inmates To Clean Flat (Image: X)
Ajmer Jailer Arrested For Taking 2 Women Inmates To Clean Flat (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 10:48 IST

A suspended jailer accused of taking two women inmates out of Ajmer Central Jail and allegedly making them clean her private flat has been arrested from Kota after nearly two months on the run. Divya Chaudhary, who was suspended over the incident, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody. Police said the two inmates, both serving life sentences in separate murder cases, were taken out of the Ajmer jail without court permission or any entry in official records.

Ajmer inmates allegedly taken out in private vehicle to clean flat

Reportedly, DSP (North) Shivam Joshi said Divya was working as a jailer at Ajmer Central Jail when she allegedly took Kiran and Sana out in a private vehicle on July 12. The women were allegedly taken to Divya’s private flat in ARG City, Ajmer, where they were made to clean the premises.

You Might Be Interested In

The alleged removal of the prisoners was not recorded in the jail records, and no court permission had been obtained, police said. The inmates were later brought back to the Ajmer jail, and a report about the incident was sent to senior officials.

Ajmer jail staff allegedly threatened women who objected

Reports say that according to police, Divya and jail guard Sonia Chaudhary allegedly threatened women staff members at the Ajmer jail’s main gate after they objected to the two inmates being taken outside.

A case was registered at Civil Lines police station on August 5 following the incident. Divya and Sonia were suspended after the allegations came to light.

Ajmer jailer traced to Kota after nearly two months

As per reports, Police used technical evidence to trace Divya’s location before arresting her from a residential flat in Kota, DSP Joshi said. She was later presented before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Sonia remains on the run and police are continuing efforts to locate her. The investigation into the Ajmer incident is ongoing.

Also Read: Wife Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts In Meerut During Fight; ‘You Won’t Belong To Anyone’, She Says Before Attacking Him With Knife Over Suspected Affair    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?
Tags: Ajmercrime newslatest newsLocal Newsviral news

RELATED News

Caught on Cam: Patient Was Inside Ambulance as Oxygen Cylinder leaked, Triggers Powerful Blast, Roof Blown 40 Feet Away, 1 dead, 2 Injured in Odisha

Assam Girl Found Dead After Texting ‘Too Many Men Around Me’; 20-Year-Old Travels To Visakhapatnam, Goes Missing On Train – What Happened?

He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?

Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s Sathyabama P Leads by 917 Votes*; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, AIADMK vs DMK | ECI Results

Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results

Suvidh Diamond: Why This Navratri, Jewellery Is Becoming More About Personal Style Than Tradition

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Check South Africa vs Australia Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV | All You Need To Know

Dharapuram By-Election result 2026: AIADMK Takes Early Lead as Vote Count Begins

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Devasish Sharma Leads for BJP by 34,925 Votes; Check Latest Assam Vote Count, AIUDF vs Congress | ECI Results

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?
Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?
Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?
Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?
Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS