Garlands had been exchanged, and they entered a room to take photographs. By the time they exited the room, the bride had decided that the marriage should not go through.

A Wedding On Devuthani Ekadashi

It is that time of year when weddings begin to happen in Uttar Pradesh. Last night, a wedding was taking place on Devuthani Ekadashi at the Gopal Marriage Home in Firozabad.

The bride’s family was here in Firozabad from Etah for the marriage. The groom’s party was present as the baraat.

The Jaimala Is Done

The Jaimala, or exchange of garlands, went smoothly as planned. This was followed by the couple entering a room, where photographers started taking pictures.

There is no hint in the report that anything was going wrong till now.

What The Bride Accuses

As per the bride, the groom asked her and the photographer to exit the room and remain outside for a while. He allegedly spent nearly half an hour in the room with some other young lady whom he had invited in, and also took pictures with her.

This is what the bride accuses him of. There is no report that anybody else was witness to any of this.

“I Will Not Marry Him”

After this, the bride refused to go through with the marriage, in front of everyone. Her decision caused panic among the baraatis. Relatives tried to calm things down, but the dispute grew.

दूल्हा क़ी आवाज सुनिये दोस्तों ये इतने नशे में लग रहा हो सही से बोल भी नहीं पा रहा हो…इसकी बजय से एक लड़की क़ी लाइफ बर्बाद हो गयीं…! फिरोजाबाद के गोपाल मैरिज हॉउस में काजल क़ी बारात आयी जिसमें दूल्हे के साथ उसकी प्रेमिका भी आयी…! जयमाला के दौरान ये बंदा अपनी होने वाली दुल्हन के सामने ही अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ इमरान हाशमी वाला सीन करने लगा…! ये सब फ़िल्म देख दुल्हन भड़क गयीं और शादी करने से मना कर दिया…! अब पूरा मामला थाने में पहुँच गया है… — Drx Santosh Yadav (@Santosh13298329) November 21, 2026

Groom’s Story

There is a different story from the groom’s side too. As per him, the young girl was a sister of his friend. The groom claims that she worked in Gurgaon and resided in Kasganj. She had attended the wedding and had come to meet him because she was going away.

As per him, he never closed the door. He further adds that he did not tell the bride to leave the room either. According to him, it was a cameraman who asked the bride to get out of there.

These were the statements made by the groom, which have not been independently verified.

Police Intervene

The situation got so bad that police intervened at the spot. Now, they are trying to counsel both sides and resolve the issue.

What Happens Next?

Will the two families find a way to settle it, or will the wedding stay cancelled? Will anyone approach the police with a complaint over expenses or gifts? What will the young woman say about what happened, and will the cameraman confirm who asked the bride to leave? Police have not said.

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