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Home > Regionals News > Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal

Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal

Jaipur Horror: A 36-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after years of domestic abuse. The case came to light after her children reportedly found videos on her phone showing repeated physical and verbal abuse by her husband. Police have registered a case for abetment to suicide and domestic cruelty.

Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal (Picture Via X)
Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal (Picture Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 16:11 IST

A shocking case in Jaipur that has led to apathy after a 36-years old woman was found dead suddenly after enduring years of domestic abuse has brought into agitation and anger now after her children found videos on her mobile phone that supposedly showed years of domestic cruelty and through which she took anonymous suicide. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and domestic cruelty after videos recovered by children.

Police reported that the woman had reportedly been subjected to physical and emotional abuse for years in her marriage. The video evidence was reportedly found by children of the woman, who recovered the videos from her mother’s phone. The recovered footage has become a key detail in investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and stoked anger and demands for justice.

Children Found Videos Showing Alleged Torture

According to reports, a few days after the incident, Anu’s son Mahir was able to unlock his mother’s mobile phone and review videos found on her phone. In one of the videos, reportedly found in a car, the woman could be heard being verbally abused by her husband, as well as her son and her husband’s brother.

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The videos have played an evidentiary role. Highlights include the videos found on the woman’s phone, which have led to her children demanding justice.

Husband Booked For Abetment To Suicide

After videos and family members’ statements came to light, the police in Jaipur’s Muhana booked the woman’s husband, an Executive Engineer (XEN) posted in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, under abetment to suicide and domestic cruelty charges.

Police officials said investigation is in progress and that all evidence is under scrutiny.

CCTV, Mobile Footage Key Evidence

Police are investigating videos recovered from the victim’s mobile phone and other evidence to see if there is any pattern to the alleged abuse and to find out what happened to the victim. Apparently, there have been repeated incidents of abuse over time.

The police have said that digital evidence may hold the key to the case. Furthermore, the Jaipur case has raised questions about emotional abuse and domestic violence in households. It comes amid discussions on several cases of alleged harassment, abuse and suspicious deaths of women from across the country.

Women’s rights advocates have repeatedly underscored the need for early intervention, better support systems and easily available legal recourse for abused victims.

Police Stay Pursuing Lead

Police are still in the midst of their enquiry and are yet to document statements from the relatives of the victim, check electronic evidence, and confirm claims from the victim’s family members. The video footage Congress recovered, as well as statements from the children, are expected to form part of this investigation.

Along with the investigations, the incident has renewed the conversation about domestic violence, emotional abuse and further safety protection to the vulnerable.

ALSO READ: 6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time

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Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal
Tags: Anu Meena suicideDomestic violence in JaipurHusband booked for abetmentJaipur domestic abuse caseJaipur horror caseJaipur woman suicide case

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Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal

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Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal
Jaipur Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Abuse; Children Recall Ordeal
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