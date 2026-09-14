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Home > Regionals News > Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers

Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers

Rahul Jha, accused of killing his wife and three daughters in Jaipur, has been arrested in Reengus after police traced him through CCTV footage.

Rahul Jha Arrested After Jaipur Triple Murder, CCTV Trail Led Police to Him (Images: X)
Rahul Jha Arrested After Jaipur Triple Murder, CCTV Trail Led Police to Him (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 08:40 IST

Rahul Jha, 45, accused of killing his wife and three daughters in Jaipur, has been arrested by police in the Reengus area of Sikar. He was traced with the help of CCTV footage after allegedly fleeing the city following the murders. Reportedly, Police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward on Saturday for information leading to his arrest. Sources said Jha, who was reportedly struggling with heavy debt, had mixed poison into his family’s food before allegedly crushing their heads with a cement slab while they were unconscious.

Rahul Jha allegedly fled Jaipur after killing wife and daughters

As per reports, the case came to light around 10 am on Friday when police received information about four murders at a house. Officers found the blood-soaked bodies of Geeta Jha, 40, and her daughters Nandini, 22, Radhika, 17, and Girish alias Gauri, 14.

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Geeta’s body was found in a first-floor room, while the three girls were lying in two rooms on the ground floor. Police also recovered Rahul Jha’s blood-stained clothes from the house. His mobile phone was found at the residence and was switched off.

Rahul Jha’s alleged plan involved poison and a cement slab

According to reports, the accused allegedly took the extreme step because he was heavily in debt. Police suspect that he mixed poison into food and fed it to his wife and daughters. He reportedly woke up early and checked on them, allegedly fearing they might survive despite being poisoned.

Reports say Rahul Jha then picked up a cement slab weighing around 10 kg and measuring about 1.5 feet, which had been kept outside the house. He allegedly repeatedly struck his wife and daughters on their heads and faces while they were unconscious.

Rahul Jha changed clothes before leaving elderly father

After the killings, Jha allegedly changed his blood-stained clothes and fled. Reportedly, police found that he had taken milk from the milkman around 7 am and made tea for his elderly father, Laxminath Jha, 85. He then told his father he was going out and left the house.

Rahul Jha traced through CCTV after temple visit

As per reports Jha travelled to Khatushyam Ji temple, where he offered prayers, before checking into a hotel. He reportedly did not have enough money to pay his expenses and tried to sell his ring. However, hotel staff allegedly refused to pay even Rs 500 for it.

He then left the hotel and reached Reengus, where police caught him. Kardhani police had been searching for Rahul Jha with the help of CCTV footage since the murders. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested    

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Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-5Jaipur newslatest news

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Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers

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Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers
Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers
Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers
Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers
Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers

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