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Home > Regionals News > Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

Three dead in a wall collapse at a Jaipur resort during excavation work. This tragedy comes months after the historic 2025 Amer Fort wall collapse.

Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-29 16:53 IST

As many as three labourers have been killed and over a dozen others injured after a wall collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. The incident occurred at the Aravali Palace Resort on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway while excavation work was underway. According to reports, more than 24 labourers, including several women, were engaged at the site when the structure suddenly collapsed.  

How Many Killed in Jaipur Wall Collapse?

At least three labourers lost their lives and several others sustained severe injuries in the sudden collapse. The incident took place opposite the Punjab Hotel. District Administration  stated that emergency relief measures were initiated immediately.  While the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment, authorities launched a massive operation to rescue the labourers who remained trapped under the debris.  

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Jaipur Wall Collapse: Rescue Operations Underway

The search and rescue operation, jointly conducted by the district administration, local police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), is currently underway. Emergency teams equipped with heavy machinery have been deployed at the site to clear the rubble and look for survivors.

The 2025 Amer Fort Wall Collapse

This tragic incident brings back memories of a major structural failure in the region last year. In August 2025, a massive 200-foot stretch of the Amer Fort’s outer wall collapsed following heavy monsoon rainfall. Viral videos from the time captured how intense rainwater severely eroded the ancient stonework before the monumental wall suddenly crumbled down the hillside, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend tourist activities for safety reasons.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

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Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway
Tags: Amer Fort wall collapseAmer region wall collapse 2025Aravali Palace Resort wall accidentJaipur wall collapse

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Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

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Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway
Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway
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