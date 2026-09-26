Jamui Molestation Case: CM Samrat Choudhary’s Office Shares Victim’s Photograph On X; FIR Registered

An FIR has been registered against an employee of the Bihar Chief Minister’s Office in connection with the posting of a photograph of the family of the minor victim in the Jamui molestation case on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s official social media handle. The photograph, which was later deleted, triggered political criticism and raised questions over the protection of the identity of a minor victim.

CMO Staffer Named in FIR

According to reports, the FIR was registered at the Secretariat Police Station against CMO stenographer Sagar Prasad. He has been accused of posting the photograph of the victim and her family from Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s social media account. Reports said the image was subsequently removed from the platform. The case has brought renewed attention to legal restrictions concerning the disclosure of the identity of children who are victims of sexual offences. Reports indicate that provisions of the POCSO Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, have been invoked in the case concerning the photograph.

An FIR has been registered at the Secretariat Police Station against an employee of the Chief Minister’s Office regarding the posting of a photograph of the Jamui victim’s family on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s social media handle (‘X’) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PZ9VW6tt0U — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

RJD Targets CM Samrat Choudhary

The photograph became a political flashpoint after RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of violating the POCSO Act by allegedly revealing the minor’s identity. RJD MP Misa Bharti also questioned the circumstances in which the photograph was taken and demanded action. The Chief Minister had met the victim and her family and assured them of speedy justice and strong punishment for those accused in the case. The photograph from the meeting was later taken down from his social media account.

What Happened in Jamui Sexual Assualt?

The incident at the centre of the controversy occurred on September 19, when a Class 10 girl and a boy returning from coaching classes were allegedly stopped by a group of youths in Jamui. The girl was allegedly harassed and molested, while the boy was separated from her. Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, prompting police action and an FIR under the POCSO Act and other relevant laws. Reports say all accused in the case have since been arrested.

Also Read: Dehradun Woman Resists Daylight Abduction Bid, 2 Men Try to Drag Her Into Car: What Happened?