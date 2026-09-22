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Home > Regionals News > Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far

Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far

Jamui police have intensified their crackdown after a serious crime. Two accused were reportedly injured during a police operation, while four suspects have been taken into custody.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 13:56 IST

The police in Jamui have launched a major crackdown following a serious criminal incident in the district. Teams have been conducting raids at several suspected locations to track down the accused. During one such operation, police reportedly came face-to-face with the suspects. An alleged encounter followed, in which two accused were injured.

According to preliminary information from sources, Nandan Yadav suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. His alleged associate, Hare Ram Yadav, reportedly suffered a leg injury and fractured his leg. However, senior police officials have not officially confirmed the alleged encounter so far.

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Two Accused Taken To Jamui Sadar Hospital

Following the incident, both injured accused were taken to Jamui Sadar Hospital under police custody. Doctors are treating them at the hospital. A large police presence has also been deployed around the emergency ward and hospital premises as a precaution. The security arrangements were tightened to prevent any untoward incident while the injured suspects remain under treatment.

Four Suspects Detained In Police Action

As per sources, police have arrested four accused so far in connection with the case. One of the accused was arrested on Tuesday, and three others were already taken into custody on Monday. All the accused are being questioned at a secure location. 

Investigators are now trying to piece together the entire sequence of events. They are also looking into the alleged weapons used in the crime and the possible links to other people connected to the case.

Police Yet To Give Official Details

There is no official confirmation of the encounter so far from any senior police officers. However, it is expected that the police will share more details about the latest action as the investigation progresses. According to reports, a press conference may take place once the inquiry is completed. The focus of the police investigation is mainly on establishing facts, such as what happened during the police operation, along with identifying the role of each accused.

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Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far

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Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far
Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far
Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far
Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far
Jamui Rape Case Takes A Dramatic Turn: Police Encounter Begins, 4 Accused Held So Far

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