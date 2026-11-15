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Home > Regionals News > Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened

Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened

A dramatic four-and-a-half-hour standoff unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur after a 19-year-old girl climbed a 100-foot mobile tower, refusing to come down until she married her 22-year-old boyfriend. What happened next left villagers stunned.

19-Year-Old Climbs Mobile Tower to Marry Neighbour, Boyfriend's Sindoor Act Stuns Villagers (Photo: X)
19-Year-Old Climbs Mobile Tower to Marry Neighbour, Boyfriend's Sindoor Act Stuns Villagers (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 17:34 IST

A dramatic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district after a 19-year-old girl climbed a 100-foot mobile tower to insist on marrying her boyfriend, who is also her relative. The situation continued for nearly four and a half hours before the couple finally got married on the tower.

The girl, identified as Neha Gautam, refused to come down until her boyfriend, Abhijeet Gautam, 22, married her. In a dramatic turn of events, Abhijeet eventually climbed the tower and filled her hair parting with sindoor in the presence of villagers and police personnel. The incident took place in Kaserwa village, around 45 kilometres from the Jaunpur district headquarters.

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Girl Leaves Home Early Morning, Climbs Mobile Tower

According to reports, Neha left her maternal grandparents’ home around 6 am on Sunday without informing anyone. She reached Barigaon village, nearly one kilometre away, and climbed a mobile tower.

After reaching the top, she called her family and informed them about her decision. Her relatives, villagers and police personnel soon arrived at the spot. However, repeated requests failed to convince her to climb down. She remained firm on her demand to marry Abhijeet.

Families Had Opposed Their Relationship Earlier

Neha and Abhijeet had reportedly been in a relationship for around one year. Their homes are barely 100 metres apart, and the two are related as uncle and niece.

Their relationship had already caused tensions between their families. Around six months ago, a dispute over their marriage reportedly led to a clash and physical fight between the families. Following the incident, Neha’s family sent her to her maternal relatives’ home in Mahuari village.

Boyfriend Climbs Tower, Fills Her Hair Parting With Sindoor

As the standoff continued, Abhijeet’s mother, Rekha, also reached the spot. She repeatedly called Neha and requested her to come down. She even appealed to her in the name of family honour. Abhijeet also tried to convince Neha, but she refused to move until her marriage demand was fulfilled.

After nearly four and a half hours, Abhijeet climbed the tower and applied sindoor to Neha’s hair parting. The couple then climbed down together as villagers and family members watched.

Police Take Couple to Police Station

Following the incident, police took both Neha and Abhijeet to Barsathi police station for questioning. Some villagers claimed that both families and local residents had agreed to the marriage and signed a document. However, Neha’s family has not publicly commented on the matter. Police are investigating the entire incident.

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Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Jaunpurlove storyMarriage DramaMobile Towerup newsuttar pradeshviral news

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Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened

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Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened

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Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened
Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened
Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened
Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened
Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened

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