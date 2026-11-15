Jaunpur Girl Climbs 100-Foot Tower to Marry Chacha, Refuses to Come Down for 4.5 Hours Until He Fills Her Maang With Sindoor, Here’s What Happened

A dramatic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district after a 19-year-old girl climbed a 100-foot mobile tower to insist on marrying her boyfriend, who is also her relative. The situation continued for nearly four and a half hours before the couple finally got married on the tower.

The girl, identified as Neha Gautam, refused to come down until her boyfriend, Abhijeet Gautam, 22, married her. In a dramatic turn of events, Abhijeet eventually climbed the tower and filled her hair parting with sindoor in the presence of villagers and police personnel. The incident took place in Kaserwa village, around 45 kilometres from the Jaunpur district headquarters.

Girl Leaves Home Early Morning, Climbs Mobile Tower

According to reports, Neha left her maternal grandparents’ home around 6 am on Sunday without informing anyone. She reached Barigaon village, nearly one kilometre away, and climbed a mobile tower.

After reaching the top, she called her family and informed them about her decision. Her relatives, villagers and police personnel soon arrived at the spot. However, repeated requests failed to convince her to climb down. She remained firm on her demand to marry Abhijeet.

यूपी के जौनपुर में पड़ोस के 22 साल के चाचा से शादी की जिद लेकर 19 साल की नेहा 100 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गई। दोनों के बीच एक साल से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। रविवार सुबह 6 बजे टावर पर चढ़ी नेहा साढ़े चार घंटे तक नीचे उतरने को तैयार नहीं हुई। पुलिस और परिजनों की तमाम कोशिशों के बाद प्रेमी अभिजीत को टावर पर चढ़ाया गया। उसने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में नेहा की मांग में सिंदूर भर दिया, जिसके बाद दोनों नीचे उतर आए। पुलिस दोनों को बरसठी थाने ले गई, जहां पूछताछ की जा रही है। दोनों रिश्ते में चाचा-भतीजी लगते हैं। छह महीने पहले भी शादी को लेकर दोनों परिवारों में विवाद और मारपीट हुई थी। — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 15, 2026

Families Had Opposed Their Relationship Earlier

Neha and Abhijeet had reportedly been in a relationship for around one year. Their homes are barely 100 metres apart, and the two are related as uncle and niece.

Their relationship had already caused tensions between their families. Around six months ago, a dispute over their marriage reportedly led to a clash and physical fight between the families. Following the incident, Neha’s family sent her to her maternal relatives’ home in Mahuari village.

Boyfriend Climbs Tower, Fills Her Hair Parting With Sindoor

As the standoff continued, Abhijeet’s mother, Rekha, also reached the spot. She repeatedly called Neha and requested her to come down. She even appealed to her in the name of family honour. Abhijeet also tried to convince Neha, but she refused to move until her marriage demand was fulfilled.

After nearly four and a half hours, Abhijeet climbed the tower and applied sindoor to Neha’s hair parting. The couple then climbed down together as villagers and family members watched.

Police Take Couple to Police Station

Following the incident, police took both Neha and Abhijeet to Barsathi police station for questioning. Some villagers claimed that both families and local residents had agreed to the marriage and signed a document. However, Neha’s family has not publicly commented on the matter. Police are investigating the entire incident.