Jaunpur Viral Video: Minor Girl ‘Molested’ By Elderly Tailor, Video Sparks Outrage; Cops Initiate Action

A video showing the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at a tailor’s shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur has surfaced on social media, prompting police action. The footage, which has gone viral, appears to show an elderly man allegedly assaulting the girl while she had visited the shop to get clothes stitched.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Assault

In the video circulating on social media, the elderly man can reportedly be seen standing near the girl with a measuring tape. He then allegedly puts his hand inside the minor’s trousers. The footage appears to have been recorded by another person. When the man seemingly realises that his actions are being captured on camera, he quickly moves towards the side of the shop. The incident has sparked concern and outrage after the video was widely shared online.

Minor Had Gone to Get Clothes Stitched

According to the information available, the girl had gone to a tailor’s shop for stitching clothes when the alleged incident took place. The tailor has been identified as Shaukat Ali. Authorities have taken cognisance of the matter following a written complaint submitted at Barsathi police station.

What Did Jaunpur Police Say?

Jaunpur Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the case. In a statement, police said that based on the written complaint received at Barsathi police station, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना बरसठी पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया गया है। प्रकरण में आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) September 14, 2026

The accused has also been taken into police custody, police said. “Necessary statutory actions are being taken in the matter,” the police stated. The case remains under investigation, and further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged assault are awaited. The identity of the minor has not been disclosed in keeping with legal protections for child victims of sexual offences.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Death Case Takes New Turn: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty Named In CBI FIR