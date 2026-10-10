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Home > Regionals News > Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?

Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?

The victim’s mother has alleged that her son was held captive, brutally assaulted and thrown from the building.

A café owner died after falling from the fourth floor of Avadh Green Apartments.
A café owner died after falling from the fourth floor of Avadh Green Apartments.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 16:57 IST

A shocking incident in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area has raised serious questions after a young man, identified as Shiva, died following a fall from Avadh Green Apartments on Friday night. While he was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after the incident, doctors declared him dead upon examination. His family has alleged that he was held captive, brutally assaulted and then thrown from the building. Police have registered a case based on the family’s complaint.

Mother Receives Call About Son’s Accident

According to Shiva’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, she received a call around 8:30 pm on Friday from a woman identified as Rashmi Dubey. She was reportedly informed that Shiva had met with an accident and was being taken to Lohia Hospital. The family rushed to the hospital, hoping to find him alive. However, doctors declared Shiva dead after examining him.

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Family Alleges Brutal Assault

Shiva’s mother has alleged that her son was assaulted before being thrown from the apartment building. She claimed that his body bore multiple injuries, including damage to both eyes, a broken jaw, bleeding from the nose and ears, and fractures to his ribs and legs. The family further alleged that his body had cigarette burns and scratches, raising suspicions that he may have been subjected to violence before the fall. These allegations are yet to be independently established.

Family Claims Son Was Being Harassed

The family has also alleged that a woman had been harassing Shiva for the past four to five months. According to them, he had allegedly been threatened with physical violence, a false criminal case and public defamation. His mother further claimed that about a week before his death, the woman had visited his shop and threatened him, demanding that he hand over his son to her or face consequences.

Police Register Case

Following the family’s complaint, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shiva’s death. Investigators are expected to examine the available evidence and establish whether the young man’s death was accidental or involved a criminal act. Further details regarding the accused and the police investigation are awaited.
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Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?
Tags: Avadh Green ApartmentsHazratganj incidenthome-hero-pos-4Lucknow crime newsLucknow newsman falls from fourth floor

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Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?

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Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?

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Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?
Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?
Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?
Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?
Jaw Broken, Cigarette Burns On Body: Lucknow Café Owner Tortured, Thrown From 4th Floor; What Happened?

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