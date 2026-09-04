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Home > Regionals News > Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

A heartbreaking Jhansi incident shows a helpless man sitting in heavy rain with his wife’s body after he could not afford an ambulance, while his young daughter cried beside her.

Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 21:51 IST

An extremely tragic case has been reported from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, whereby a poor and helpless man is said to have kept the dead body of his wife on a stretcher outside the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College for several hours. 

The poor man’s daughter, who is close to eight years old, was sitting next to him and crying next to the body of her mother. Even videos taken from that location have been going viral on social media platforms. There was reportedly a puppy sitting beside the feet of the deceased woman.

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Woman Referred to Jhansi Hospital After Health Worsens

This woman has been identified as Ramvati, the wife of Rahul Adivasi, who lives in Orchha of the Niwari district in Madhya Pradesh. This poor woman has been unwell for quite a while now. She first went to the hospital in Orchha for treatment, but due to health complications, she was transferred to the medical college in Jhansi.

Rahul reportedly struggled to arrange money for the journey. A doctor then helped the family and arranged a taxi to take them to Jhansi.

The couple was accompanied by their daughter, Nandini, who is around eight years old. However, Ramvati was declared dead after reaching the medical college.

Jhansi Man Cannot Afford Ambulance

After his wife’s death, Rahul faced another painful challenge. He had to take her body back home but reportedly did not have the money to arrange a vehicle. Amid heavy rainfall, he remained in the parking area near the emergency ward with his wife’s body placed on a stretcher.

According to reports, he waited for more than an hour for a hearse or other assistance.

“My wife was ill; we were referred here from Orchha Hospital. We are sitting here because, due to a lack of money, we are unable to take the body away,” NDTV quoted Rahul as saying.

His daughter Nandini also spoke about her mother. “That is my mother; she was ill and has passed away,” she said.

Jhansi Heartbreaking Incident: Police Constable Steps In to Help Family

After the rain stopped, Ajay, a constable posted at the medical college police outpost, reportedly noticed the woman’s body lying on a stretcher in the parking area. He saw Rahul and his young daughter sitting nearby. The constable then immediately arranged an ambulance to help the family.

Jhansi Medical College Says Matter Will Be Investigated

Dr Sachin Mahour, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said a hearse is provided when the family of a deceased patient requests one. He said it was possible that the body had been handed over to the family without them mentioning their need for a hearse. The medical college administration has said the matter will be investigated.

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Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her
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Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

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Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

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Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her
Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her
Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her
Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

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