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Home > Regionals News > Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

Jharkhand govt cancels JSSC-CGL and TDPL exams after student agitation as Devendra Nath Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Cancels Exams As Devendra Mahto Ends Hunger Strike (Image: ANI)
Jharkhand Cancels Exams As Devendra Mahto Ends Hunger Strike (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 07:45 IST

The Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL has brought an end to a prolonged student agitation, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ending his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi. Mahto called off the strike in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellations. The move came after students raised concerns over the recruitment examination process, paper leaks and irregularities.

Mahto said the hunger strike had entered its 16th day, while the wider struggle began on July 2. He said a CID inquiry was launched on July 28 following a July 20 meeting with Soren. “The investigation is being conducted thoroughly, sparing no one, not even high-profile figures like the former Chief Secretary and the JPSC Chairman.” He thanked the Jharkhand government, Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Dipika Pandey, Irfan Ansari, students, media, social activists and people who supported protesters during the agitation.

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Jharkhand cancellation decision follows prolonged student agitation

Mahto said cancelling the JSSC-CGL examination was a difficult decision because the recruitment process had already reached the joining stage and many candidates may have secured positions. He, however, described the government’s move as a bold step taken in the interest of students. He said, “Today marks a huge victory for Jharkhand. While I am now suspending my protest, my struggle for reform will continue.”

He demanded stronger laws and reforms to prevent paper leaks and ensure every examination is monitored and audited. “Every examination must be monitored, every examination must be audited, and there must be a clear certificate for every examination and at every stage; we will continue to struggle for this,” Mahto said, adding that legislative or constitutional changes should be considered if required.

Jharkhand ministers confirm hunger strike has ended

Minister Irfan Ansari said Mahto, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti voluntarily ended their hunger strike and were given juice to break their fast. “The government has accepted all their demands; these were significant demands and a major issue. However, in the interest of the youth, our Chief Minister took such a historic decision.”

Ansari said the three protesters underwent medical examinations and were being discharged. He said all three were healthy, with normal blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and that there were no issues.

Jharkhand students seek inquiry, withdrawal of cases

Student protester Rajesh Prasad said the 23-day student struggle had reached a successful conclusion. He said the Chief Minister had announced cancellation of the JSSC-CGL, 11th to 13th JPSC examinations and other TDPL-conducted exams, including CDPO and FSO, along with an inquiry. “We have full faith that the Chief Minister will fulfil our demand for an impartial investigation,” Prasad said.

Umme Habiba, who also ended her hunger strike, demanded withdrawal of FIRs and other legal action against protesting students and protection of their right to peaceful democratic protest. She also sought reinstatement of Santosh Mastana, withdrawal or closure of CID Case No. 025 as per rules, and an immediate, positive and time-bound decision from Soren, citing her deteriorating health. Habiba said she was fighting for Jharkhand candidates, a fair recruitment system and their future, and urged the government to act with sensitivity.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Are ‘Dimagi Naxals’? Kiren Rijiju Explains Who PM Modi Was Referring To    

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Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike
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Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike
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