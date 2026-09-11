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Home > Regionals News > Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral

Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral

A middle-aged man was beaten by villagers after reaching a Jharkhand village to meet a woman, with a video of the assault going viral and police probing the circumstances.

Jharkhand man beaten by villagers after visiting woman in Giridih village (Images: ITV)
Jharkhand man beaten by villagers after visiting woman in Giridih village (Images: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 12:38 IST

A middle-aged man was allegedly beaten up by villagers after he reached Pobi village in Jharkhand’s Giridih district to meet a woman, leading to chaos in the area. The incident took place under the Jamua police station area, and a video showing some people assaulting the man is now rapidly circulating on social media. The video, however, has not been independently verified.

The man is reportedly a resident of Gidhouri village, while the woman lives in Pobi. Reports say that according to local residents, the man had gone to Pobi after the woman called him. Villagers allegedly came to know about his presence and caught him before some of them began assaulting him. The reason for the meeting and the circumstances that led to the attack are now being examined in Jharkhand.

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Jharkhand police take man into custody after village assault

After receiving information, personnel from Jamua police station reached the spot and took the middle-aged man into custody from the villagers. He was brought to the police station, where police began collecting information about the incident and questioning people connected to it.

As per reports, Jharkhand police are trying to establish why the man had gone to meet the woman, what happened after he reached Pobi and why villagers decided to assault him. The exact sequence of events is yet to become clear, with the investigation continuing.

Jharkhand viral video fuels discussion over assault

The assault video has since become a talking point after spreading on social media. It shows several people allegedly beating the man, but Jharkhand authorities have not confirmed the circumstances visible in the footage. Police have urged people not to reach conclusions based only on the viral video.

There is also local chatter that a marriage between the woman and the middle-aged man may be discussed as a way to settle the matter through mutual consent. However, Jharkhand police have not officially confirmed any such arrangement, and neither the man nor the woman has confirmed it.

Jharkhand case remains under police investigation

At present, police are questioning people linked to the incident and gathering information about what led to the assault. The actual reason behind the confrontation will be known only after the investigation establishes the facts.

The Jharkhand incident has drawn attention because of the rapidly circulating video, but the police investigation is still underway. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the meeting, the villagers’ actions and the claims about a possible marriage before reaching any conclusion.

Also Read: Brother Murders 22-Year-Old Man In Delhi, Chases And Stabs Him 17 Times Over Suspected Affair With Sister    

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Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral
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Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral

Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral

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Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral
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