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Home > Regionals News > Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty

Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty

The Court granted the wife's appeal, dissolved the marriage and cited persistent cruelty, including alleged physical assaults and the continuation of the extramarital relationship.

Jharkhand High Court
Jharkhand High Court

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 18:04 IST

The Jharkhand High Court has ruled that a husband forcing his wife to accept his extramarital affair and live with his partner as a “younger sister” amounts to mental cruelty of the gravest kind. Setting aside the dismissal of the wife’s divorce petition, the Court dissolved the marriage on the ground of cruelty, observing that such conduct violates the trust, respect and dignity fundamental to a marital relationship.

Marriage Founded on Mutual Trust and Respect

The High Court observed that marriage is built on mutual trust, respect and commitment between spouses. An extramarital relationship that undermines these fundamental principles can make it impossible for a couple to continue living together. The Court considered the husband’s alleged insistence that his wife accept his relationship with another woman and treat her as a younger sister particularly significant while assessing the wife’s plea of mental cruelty.

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Wife Alleged Extramarital Affair and Physical Assault

According to the wife, her husband had developed an illicit relationship with a widow, Mousami Ghosh, also known as Julie. She objected to the relationship, following which family members intervened. The husband allegedly executed a bond assuring the family that he would not repeat such conduct. However, the wife claimed that he continued the relationship despite the undertaking. She also alleged that her husband repeatedly assaulted her using household implements. According to her account, the physical abuse resulted in serious medical conditions, including a slipped disc and traumatic osteoarthritis.

Court Finds Persistent Cruelty in Marital Relationship

After examining the wife’s testimony and the circumstances of the case, the High Court found that the marriage had been marked by persistent cruelty. The Court noted the allegations of physical violence and the continuation of the extramarital relationship despite family intervention and the husband’s assurance that he would discontinue it. The husband’s demand that his wife accept his affair partner and live with her as a “younger sister” further demonstrated the mental distress caused to the wife. Allowing the appeal, the High Court set aside the dismissal of the divorce petition and dissolved the marriage on the ground of cruelty, reinforcing the importance of dignity, trust and respect within marriage.
Also Read: Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?

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Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty
Tags: affair partner younger sisterdivorce on grounds of crueltyextramarital affairhusband extramarital relationshipJharkhand HC divorce rulingJharkhand High Courtmental cruelty in marriage

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Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty

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Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty
Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty
Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty
Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty
Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty

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