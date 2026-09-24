Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s Daughter Among 4 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Jamshedpur

In a tragic road accident in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s daughter, Trisha Singh, was among four people killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck. The accident took place on Marine Drive Road in the Sonari police station area, leaving the car badly mangled.

Car Rams Into Stationary Truck

According to the available details, the car was travelling along the four-lane highway when it rammed into a truck parked near the divider. All four occupants of the car died at the spot. The truck was reportedly standing on the right side of the road after suffering a breakdown. A small tree branch had been placed at the rear of the vehicle, apparently to alert approaching motorists that the truck was stranded. However, reports said there were no visible reflector signs or warning boards near the stationary truck. The absence of proper warning signage has raised questions about road safety at the accident site. The impact was severe, with the car found in a completely mangled condition behind the truck.

Governor, Chief Minister Offer Condolences

The deaths have drawn condolences from Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Gangwar described Trisha’s death as deeply heartbreaking and expressed his condolences to Minister Dipika Pandey Singh and the families of the other victims. Soren also conveyed his condolences, saying that the loss of a child is an unbearable pain for any parent and family. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families during what he described as an extremely difficult time. The incident has once again brought attention to the importance of proper warning signs and safety measures around vehicles stranded on busy highways.

Also Read: 9 Burnt Alive, 35 Passengers On Board: Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Sleeper Bus Catches Fire, Many Escape By Jumping From Windows