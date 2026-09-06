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Home > Regionals News > Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies, What Led To JMM Leader’s Sudden Death?

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies, What Led To JMM Leader’s Sudden Death?

The Giridih legislator, who held several key portfolios in the Jharkhand government, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sonu died after his health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday night. (Source:JMM X Account)
Sonu died after his health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday night. (Source:JMM X Account)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 08:15 IST

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu has died after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. The senior legislator from Giridih was undergoing treatment at a hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated. Sonu, who held several key portfolios in the Jharkhand government, was serving as Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development. He also held charge of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs.

Sudivya Sonu’s Health Deteriorated Suddenly

According to reports, Sonu’s condition worsened suddenly on Saturday night. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but despite medical efforts, he died while undergoing treatment. His sudden death has triggered grief among leaders and workers of the JMM, with party members mourning the loss of a senior colleague and dedicated political leader.

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JMM Mourns Senior Leader

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha expressed shock and grief over Sonu’s untimely demise. In a post, the party said, “Those who were our companions just yesterday are now only memories with us today.” The JMM described Sonu as a dedicated comrade and minister in the Jharkhand government, adding that the party family was “stunned and heartbroken” by his death.

State Ministers Pay Tribute

Jharkhand Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua also expressed his condolences over Sonu’s death. In his condolence message, Birua said he was deeply saddened by the death of his fellow minister and described Sonu as a brother.

He said Sonu’s health had suddenly deteriorated the previous night and that he was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The death of Sudivya Kumar Sonu has left the JMM and the Jharkhand political establishment mourning the loss of a prominent leader.
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Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies, What Led To JMM Leader’s Sudden Death?
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Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies, What Led To JMM Leader’s Sudden Death?

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Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies, What Led To JMM Leader’s Sudden Death?
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