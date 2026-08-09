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Home > Regionals News > Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Hemant Soren considers cancelling 3 JPSC exams as 3 commission members resign, but students continue protests demanding a CBI probe into JSSC-CGL leaks.

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 21:04 IST

Amid widespread protests over alleged recruitment examination irregularities across Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren-led government has agreed to consider the cancellation of three major examinations: the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, the JPSC Backlog 2023, and the JPSC Backlog 2025.  The decision followed a second round of high-level talks held in Ranchi between government representatives and protesting student organizations. While government officials noted that nearly 98% of the students’ demands were conceded, the impasse remains unresolved due to disagreements over other key examinations.  

Students to Continue Agitation Over JSSC-CGL Exam

Despite concessions offered by the state, student leaders announced that their indefinite strike will continue across the state. The primary sticking point remains the controversial JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, where aspirants have firmly demanded a full investigation by the CBI into alleged paper leaks. The state government declined a direct CBI referral, proposing instead a judicial inquiry headed by a retired judge and Enforcement Directorate inquiry to track illicit financial transactions. Government clarified that the state cannot unilaterally cancel the JSSC-CGL examination because it was conducted under the supervision of the judiciary with appointments already finalized, but student organizations rejected the proposed judicial alternative and resolved to march toward the Jharkhand Assembly.

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3 JPSC Members Resign Following Government Recommendation

The administrative crisis deepened on Sunday when three serving members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission including Dr. Ajita Bhattacharya, Dr. Anima Hansda, and Dr. Jamal Ahmed tendered their resignations from their respective posts. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted all three resignations following a direct recommendation by the state cabinet. These high-profile exits came shortly after the state CID issued summons to commission members as part of its ongoing probe into administrative lapses, and they follow the earlier resignation of JPSC Chairperson L. Khiangte amid growing public pressure.

CM Hemant Soren Assures Justice and Transparency

Addressing the unrest, Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured protesting aspirants that complete justice will be delivered and urged students to bring their grievances directly to the administration without fear. Emphasizing that open dialogue rather than police action is the only path to resolving youth grievances, Soren reiterated that the government’s doors remain open for further discussions. To restore institutional trust in public hiring, the government has launched the “Students’ Voice, With Students” initiative, a dedicated feedback platform designed to gather suggestions directly from job aspirants to reform recruitment frameworks and permanently prevent future examination leaks.

Also Read: Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

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Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe
Tags: 3 JPSC members resignHemant Soren JPSC exam cancellationJharkhand JPSC exam protestJharkhand student agitation newsJSSC CGL CBI probe demand

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Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

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Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

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Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe
Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe
Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe
Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

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