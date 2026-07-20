Jharkhand Rath Yatra Tragedy: 2 School Students Electrocuted, 7 Injured as Chariot Hits High-Tension Wire

In a tragic incident, two school students were killed and several others sustained serious burn injuries after a chariot (rath) came into contact with a high-tension overhead electricity transmission line. The incident took place during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. According to reports, the chariot had been parked near the school premises following the main procession on July 16. During their lunch break, several students volunteered to help move the chariot from one spot to another. As they pushed the structure, its tall flag accidentally touched an overhead high-voltage transmission wire. The contact triggered an instant, powerful electric surge that passed through the metal and wooden components of the chariot, electrocuting the students who were holding it.

Chaos Erupts Following the Accident

Eyewitnesses reported that chaos erupted immediately after the incident. As panic gripped the area, the electrocuted students were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, two students—identified as Chandan Kumar, 17, and Tejeshwar Mahto, 17—succumbed to their injuries before reaching the facility. Dr. Raghunandan Bhagat at the Sadar Hospital in Khunti confirmed that both boys were brought dead to the hospital. While severe electrocution is believed to be the immediate cause of death, medical authorities stated that the exact cause will be formally confirmed following a post-mortem examination.

CM Hemant Soren Expresses Grief Over the Tragedy

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event. In a social media post, he described the untimely deaths of the two young students as extremely heartbreaking. He offered prayers for the departed souls, extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wished a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment for burn injuries. Local administrative authorities have launched a formal investigation into the safety lapses that led to the incident.

Also Read: Ukraine-Russia War: 4 Indians Killed, 1 Critical After Attack on Cargo Ship; MEA Condemns Strike