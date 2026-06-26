Jharkhand Road Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Truck Hits Passenger Vehicle in Ramgarh

Seven people lost their lives in a devastating road accident in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. The collision took place near Lari under the Rajrappa police station area on the Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway 23 on Friday, June 26, at 1.30 am. According to the police, the accident happened around midnight when the passenger vehicle carrying members of a Tasha party collided with a coal-laden truck. The impact of the accident was so severe that the passenger vehicle was completely destroyed, leaving seven dead at the scene and one suffer major injuries.

Jharkhand Road Accident: One Survivor Shifted for Advanced Treatment

Emergency teams rushed the victims to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, where doctors confirmed that seven of the eight people brought to the hospital had died. The only survivor, who sustained serious injuries, was later referred to a hospital in Ranchi for specialised treatment. Police said several of the victims were residents of Marangmarcha village under the Rajrappa police station limits.

Road Accident: Angry Residents Block Highway

The tragedy sparked protests among local residents, who blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway soon after the accident. The blockade caused a massive traffic jam, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides of the road.

Police reached the spot quickly and worked to clear the highway while speaking with the protesting villagers. Authorities have also taken custody of the bodies, and post-mortem examinations are being carried out before the remains are handed over to the families.

Jharkhand Accident: Investigation Underway

A preliminary police investigation suggests the coal truck may have been travelling in the wrong direction when the collision occurred. Officials have launched a detailed probe to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Accident-Prone Highway Raises Safety Concerns

The latest Jharkhand crash has intensified concerns over safety on the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway, particularly the Lari-Barlong stretch, which locals describe as a dangerous accident hotspot.

According to the residents, 10 people have lost their lives in just four days. Earlier this week, another accident involving an auto-rickshaw and a bus reportedly killed two people and seriously injured two others.