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Home > Regionals News > Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat

Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat

A Jharkhand woman cop and her family were assaulted on the Gaya-Howrah Express over a seat dispute, causing an hour-long train delay at Kashi Chak station.

A Jharkhand woman police officer and her family were allegedly assaulted over reserved seats on the Gaya-Howrah Express. Source: Instagram)
A Jharkhand woman police officer and her family were allegedly assaulted over reserved seats on the Gaya-Howrah Express. Source: Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 17:48 IST

A woman police officer was allegedly assaulted along with her husband and their four-year-old son aboard the Gaya-Howrah Express during a dispute over reserved seats. According to reports, the incident halted the train at the Kashi Chak railway station for nearly an hour while local police intervened. A case was later filed against the youths who allegedly attacked the officer and her family.

What happened on Gaya-Howrah Express?

A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman police officer speaking to local police at the Kashi Chak railway station, where the train was delayed for nearly an hour due to the dispute. In the video, local police can be heard assuring the woman officer that strict action will be taken against the accused.

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The officer has been identified as Pooja Kumari, who is posted at the Barharwa Police Station in Jharkhand and was scheduled to report for duty on July 6. Her husband, Hariom Kumar, is also a Sub-Inspector with the Jharkhand Police Special Branch. The family held valid, reserved tickets and was sitting in their allotted seats with their four-year-old son when the alleged assault took place.

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Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted

According to Pooja Kumari, a group of youths was sitting in their reserved seats. When the family asked them to vacate the seats and showed their reservation tickets, a heated argument broke out. The officer alleged that the men called their friends, who later assaulted the family, abused them, and thrashed her husband. Reports also claim that despite the officer asking the onboard Railway Protection Force (RPF) to intervene, the RPF personnel allegedly sided with the youths and brushed the matter aside.

Train Delayed for an Hour in Protest

Upset by the lack of immediate police action against the attackers, Pooja stood in front of the train engine at Kashi Chak railway station in protest. As a result, the train was halted for about an hour. It only resumed its journey after railway officials formally assured her that strict action would be taken against the accused. Later, local residents helped the police identify one of the primary accused as Vimlesh Kumar, a resident of the Kashi Chak area. Reports state that Pooja has filed a formal First Information Report (FIR) with the Government Railway Police (GRP). The police have also recorded statements from fellow passengers, and they are currently examining CCTV footage and collecting other evidence.

Also Read: Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Who Is Bajrang Bagra, the New Trust Chief Succeeding Champat Rai?

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Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat

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Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat

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Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat
Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat
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