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Home > Regionals News > J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?

J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?

A viral video of a 12-year-old boy criticising Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo has triggered a row

Schoolboy's Question To Sakina Itoo Escalates Into A Major Row (Image: X/ sakinaitoo)
Schoolboy's Question To Sakina Itoo Escalates Into A Major Row (Image: X/ sakinaitoo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 12:31 IST

A viral video of a 12-year-old boy questioning Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo over the delay in announcing summer vacations has sparked a political and legal row, with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) ordering action against the news portal that uploaded the clip, directing police to register an FIR and have the video removed from online platforms. The controversy has also drawn reactions from Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while social media remains divided over whether the child’s remarks reflected free expression or crossed the line.

Viral video of child sparks debate over free speech and child protection

The now-viral video shows the boy asking why the government had not declared summer vacations even as temperatures in the Kashmir Valley crossed 35 degrees Celsius. He says he “feels the minister may not have children who attend school and she herself might be sitting in an AC room.” Schools in the Valley usually get a two-week summer break during July or August, depending on weather conditions.

The viral video quickly spread across social media, where many users praised the child for speaking openly, while others criticised the comments as a “troubling lapse in basic upbringing and social values.”

CWC orders FIR over viral video, seeks removal from online platforms

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Child Welfare Committee directed police to remove the viral video from online platforms and register an FIR against the news portal that first uploaded it. As per reports, in its notice, the committee said the child was “interviewed and recorded by representatives of the news portal without obtaining the informed consent of the parent/legal guardian and without the knowledge or permission of the concerned school authorities.”

The CWC also summoned the journalists involved, although the portal has already submitted a written response. It further issued an advisory prohibiting the interviewing, filming or sharing of videos involving children in ways that could affect their privacy, dignity, safety or overall well-being.

Viral video draws response from Mirwaiz and CWC chairperson

Addressing worshippers after Friday prayers at Jamia Mosque, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq questioned the growing use of children in social media content.

“Society must ask whether minor children should be exposed to social media in such a manner and used for public reactions without understanding the consequences,” he said, as per reports. 

CWC chairperson Khair-ul-Nisa said, “I took suo motu cognisance after I saw the viral video. At the time, I did not know the identity of the child, his parents or the school. The video had already gone viral.”

As per reports, she further added, “He may not even be able to return to school due to the attention the video has received. The journalists should have exercised greater discretion before uploading the video.”

School asked to appear as inquiry into viral video continues

According to Khair-ul-Nisa, the child’s school was identified through his uniform. The principal has been asked to appear before the committee on Saturday to verify the facts.

The inquiry into the viral video is continuing as authorities examine whether child protection norms were violated during the recording and publication of the clip.

Also Read: Nagpur Cop Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed And Kicked In Face By Miscreants, Video Surfaces   

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J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?
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J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?
J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?
J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?
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