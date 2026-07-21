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Home > Regionals News > J&K Floods: Shops Swept Away In Budgam As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rains

J&K Floods: Shops Swept Away In Budgam As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rains

Raging floodwaters wash away Beerwah's municipal shopping complex in Budgam. IMD issues Red Alert for J&K as 11 die in flash floods.

Budgam shopping complex swept away as torrential rains hit J&K. (Source: X)
Budgam shopping complex swept away as torrential rains hit J&K. (Source: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 20:56 IST

Following predictions of continuous heavy rainfall through July 23, a municipal shopping complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district was swept away by flash floods. A video that went viral on social media shows an overflowing stream washing away the shopping complex in Beerwah town. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the building collapse.

IMD Issues Red Alert for J&K Till July 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extreme rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days. According to the weather department, isolated places are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant and check weather advisories before traveling. Alongside J&K, the IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.  

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah Assures Full Support to J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible assistance from the Central Government to affected families following devastating flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch, and Doda districts. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the administration to remain on high alert to ensure a swift emergency response and the full readiness of personnel, machinery, and essential services to protect lives.  

11 Killed, Several Missing After Flash Floods Hit J&K

At least 11 people were killed and several others reported missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rains hit J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts. More than 100 houses and nearly two dozen school structures suffered severe damage. Affected families were relocated to safer areas, and authorities urged residents to stay indoors as further rainfall is expected.  

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Detained Outside PM’s Residence After Scuffle With Police

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J&K Floods: Shops Swept Away In Budgam As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rains
Tags: Jammu Kashmir flash floods IMD red alertJK floods Budgam Beerwah shopping complexKashmir weather update July 23Rajouri Poonch flash floods 11 dead

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J&K Floods: Shops Swept Away In Budgam As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rains

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J&K Floods: Shops Swept Away In Budgam As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rains
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