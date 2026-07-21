J&K Floods: Shops Swept Away In Budgam As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rains

Following predictions of continuous heavy rainfall through July 23, a municipal shopping complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district was swept away by flash floods. A video that went viral on social media shows an overflowing stream washing away the shopping complex in Beerwah town. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the building collapse.

IMD Issues Red Alert for J&K Till July 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extreme rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days. According to the weather department, isolated places are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant and check weather advisories before traveling. Alongside J&K, the IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Exclusive Video: Dozens of shops swept away by raging floodwaters at Beerwah Budgam — watch till the end. VC: Sahir Nazir pic.twitter.com/apM47GZ3i0 — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) July 21, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Assures Full Support to J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible assistance from the Central Government to affected families following devastating flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch, and Doda districts. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the administration to remain on high alert to ensure a swift emergency response and the full readiness of personnel, machinery, and essential services to protect lives.

11 Killed, Several Missing After Flash Floods Hit J&K

At least 11 people were killed and several others reported missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rains hit J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts. More than 100 houses and nearly two dozen school structures suffered severe damage. Affected families were relocated to safer areas, and authorities urged residents to stay indoors as further rainfall is expected.

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