J&K School Summer Vacations Extended Till July 26 Amid Heavy Rains, Flash Floods

Following heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has extended summer vacations for all schools in the Kashmir Valley and the winter zones of the Jammu division. Schools in both divisions will now reopen on July 27. The extension was announced by Education Minister Sakina Itoo, who emphasized that student safety is the administration’s topmost priority.

“Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026,” the minister posted on X.

Second Extension in J&K School Holidays

This decision marks the second time the J&K government has extended the school holidays this season. Summer vacations originally began on July 6 and were set to end on July 20. However vacations were extended due to an intense heatwave across the region.Now heavy rainfall and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) red alerts prompted officials to delay reopening until July 26.

11 Killed, Several Injured in J&K Flash Floods

11 People were killed and several others were seriously injured in a devastating landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on July 20. The Jammu & Kashmir administration has placed emergency response teams on high alert as key highway stretches remain blocked by mudslides and falling stones.

School Closures in Himachal Pradesh

Adverse weather has also forced school closures across several districts in neighboring Himachal Pradesh. With the IMD issuing red alerts for heavy downpours that have lashed the state since Monday, authorities in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts have kept schools shut as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

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