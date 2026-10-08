Johnny Turned Out To Be Javed Khan: Met On Instagram, Married With Hindu Rituals, Then Wife Discovers He Was Muslim And Already Married

It all started like countless other modern affairs: over a conversation on Instagram. In this case, it is a woman from Sonipat, Haryana, who claims that she began conversing with a man named “Johnny,” who claimed that he was a Hindu.

As per her claim, the relationship developed between the two of them and the two got married following the Hindu marriage traditions. They even began living as husband and wife. There was nothing which indicated that he was not what he said he was.

The Discovery In A Bag

According to the woman, the truth surfaced about six months into the marriage. She alleges that she found an Aadhaar card in her husband’s bag. The name on it was not Johnny. It read Javed Khan.

That single document, she claims, unravelled everything she believed about her husband. She says she then learned that he belonged to the Muslim community and was already married. She alleges that Javed Khan, also a Sonipat resident, had married about 12 years earlier and has three children from that marriage.

The First Wife Arrives

The matter, she says, soon escalated. The woman alleges that Javed’s first wife arrived at the place where the couple was staying. An argument broke out between the two women, and the first wife then took Javed away with her.

A few days later, the woman says, he came back. His explanation, according to her, was that his family was pressuring him not to continue living with her.

A Move To Uttar Pradesh, And A Child

Despite the upheaval, the woman says the two stayed together. They later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where a child was born to the couple in Budhana. They then returned to Sonipat and resumed living there.

Missing For A Week

The woman’s latest allegation is that her husband and his family have been missing for around a week. It was after this, she says, that she went to the local police station seeking legal action against him and his family.

What The Complaint Alleges?

In her complaint, the woman has accused her husband and his family of:

concealing his identity;

assault;

molestation;

issuing threats.

She has also alleged that she and her children were being pressured to change their religion.

A representative of the Hindu Raksha Sena has raised the matter publicly and backed her complaint. The woman and the organisation’s representative have both spoken about the allegations.

What Police Say

Police have confirmed that they received the complaint and are investigating. Both sides have been called to the police station in connection with the case.

The big questions remain open. Where is Javed Khan, and will he respond to the police summons? What will investigators make of the identity documents and the marriage records? And what will the accused and his family say once they present their side?

For now, everything in this account comes from the woman’s complaint. The allegations are yet to be established, and any action will depend on the findings of the police investigation.

Also Read: Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested