Judge Vs Judge: Why SC’s Sandeep Mehta Wrote 4 Letters To CJI Against Rajasthan HC Judge

Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta has written a fourth letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, escalating the Rajasthan High Court controversy involving Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma. Mehta has accused Sharma of interfering in an internal judicial enquiry, breaching confidentiality and misusing administrative powers. The latest letter, dated August 30, claims there is further material showing what Mehta called arbitrary, dubious and “high-handed” actions by Sharma.

As per reports, the Rajasthan High Court controversy has now drawn attention to allegations involving judicial administration, a land dispute, rule changes and an internal complaint against a judicial officer. Sharma, who was then the acting chief justice, has rejected the allegations as baseless. His tenure has since ended, with Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal taking oath as chief justice on September 7 after the Supreme Court collegium recommended his appointment on August 31.

Rajasthan High Court: Fourth letter brings fresh allegations

Mehta, whose parent high court is the Rajasthan High Court, had already written three letters to the CJI on August 2, 10 and 17. In them, he accused Sharma of “maladministration, malpractices, nepotism and favouritism” and sought the appointment of a permanent chief justice from outside Rajasthan.

Reportedly, in his latest letter, Mehta alleged that Sharma directly interfered in an internal enquiry by a Rajasthan High Court complaint committee involving a judicial officer accused of displaying indecent photos of a woman officer on his mobile phone.

Rajasthan High Court: What the complaint committee recorded

Reports say that the committee comprised three women judges of the Rajasthan High Court. According to Mehta, its resolutions dated May 21 and July 9, 2026 recorded Sharma’s intervention and raised concerns that it could affect the enquiry’s independence.

“Two Resolutions of the committee dated May 21, 2026 and July 9, 2026 clearly record that the Acting Chief Justice (Justice Sharma) has made direct intervention in the enquiry proceedings, hampering the independence of the committee and that such intervention could vitiate the enquiry as a whole and also breached the confidentiality of such sensitive proceedings,” Mehta wrote.

He further claimed that the committee refused to proceed with the enquiry and alleged that Sharma caused its records to be shared with other registry officers and judicial officers. “The Committee also observed that the Acting Chief Justice caused the records of the Committee to be shared with other officers of the registry and judicial officers, thereby breaching the confidentiality of the enquiry instituted against a judicial officer with grave charges,” he claimed, as per reports.

Rajasthan High Court: CJI calls for fair opportunity

The dispute intensified after Sharma went on leave following a protest by a group of advocates outside his courtroom. On August 26, CJI Surya Kant said the allegations could not be adjudicated in the public domain and that Sharma “must be given a fair opportunity” before any conclusion was reached.

The latest Rajasthan High Court controversy also includes Mehta’s allegations of arbitrary rule changes, judicial interference in a land dispute, corruption and wider administrative breakdown.

Rajasthan High Court: How Mehta and Sharma reached this point

Justice Mehta became a Rajasthan High Court judge in May 2011, later becoming chief justice of the Gauhati High Court in February 2023 before being elevated to the Supreme Court in November that year.

Sharma joined the Rajasthan High Court bench in November 2016 and was transferred to the Patna High Court in January 2022. Sharma’s application to transfer to Rajasthan citing health concerns was denied by the collegium of the Supreme Court in March 2023, following which he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It is worth noting that his repatriation to Rajasthan has been recommended by the collegium in May 2025.

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