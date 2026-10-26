Judge’s Son Crashes Mercedes Into Scooter, Kills Rider; Judge Misbehaves With Victim’s Family Forces Them To Delete Photos – Full Story

A 17-year-old boy, the son of a serving judge in Kerala, allegedly rammed a scooter from behind with his father’s Mercedes-Benz in Kochi, killing rider Jayabalakrishnan. The teenager was detained and later released on station bail, while police continue to investigate the crash and whether his father, the registered owner of the car, can also face charges. The victim’s family has raised concerns about the investigation, alleging that the judge behaved aggressively towards them at the police station and that police forced a relative to delete photographs of the vehicle.

Kochi Mercedes crash kills roadside eatery owner returning home

The accident occurred around 2:20 am on Sunday near the Ford showroom at Maraparambu on Container Road in Cheranalloor. Jayabalakrishnan, a resident of Manjaly, was returning home after closing his roadside eatery when the Mercedes allegedly hit his scooter from behind. Both vehicles were travelling from Vallarpadam towards Kalamassery.

The teenager told police he had taken the car without his parents’ knowledge because he wanted to drive it. He claimed heavy rain had reduced visibility and that the scooter suddenly changed direction. Police said he would be summoned again during the investigation.

Kochi police examine crash evidence and teenager’s test results

Cheranalloor police registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with rash driving on a public way and causing death by negligence.

The teenager underwent a medical examination, and blood samples were collected to check for alcohol or other intoxicating substances. Preliminary medical findings reportedly indicated that he had not consumed alcohol, but further test results are awaited. Police, Motor Vehicles Department officials and forensic teams inspected the scene, while investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the crash.

Kochi victim’s family alleges judge threatened them at police station

Jayabalakrishnan’s family fears the case could be influenced because the Mercedes belongs to a serving judicial officer posted at a local court in Thrissur. They alleged that the judge behaved aggressively when they questioned why his 17-year-old son had been allowed to drive without a licence.

A relative claimed the judge clenched his fist, approached the family in a threatening manner and told them not to question him. The victim’s brother, Selvaraj, also alleged that police forced him to delete photographs of the Mercedes from his mobile phone, claiming the judge had objected to the pictures being taken.

Kochi crash raises questions over FIR and father’s liability

The family alleged that crucial details were missing from the FIR and expressed fears that the case could be weakened because of the judge’s position. Jayabalakrishnan, who was the father of three children, has left his family determined to pursue legal action against those responsible.

Police have maintained that the investigation will be conducted properly. Investigators are examining whether the registered owner can be prosecuted under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for potential liability of a juvenile’s guardian or vehicle owner for certain offences committed by a minor, subject to statutory conditions.

The father’s possible liability is still under examination, and police have not confirmed whether he will be named as an accused.

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