Just 15 Minutes After Wife Left Home, Punjab Father Allegedly Killed 18-Year-Old Daughter As He Wanted Son, Fled and Was Found Dead 24 Hours Later

A shocking case has emerged from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, where a 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his 18-year-old daughter because he wanted a son. After the brutal killing, the accused fled from the village. He later died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, with his body found near Bhungi Bridge in Hoshiarpur.

Father Attacks Daughter With Kirpan, Mother Was Away

The incident took place in Dhut Kalan village under the Hariana police station area. The accused, identified as Amarjeet Singh (42), allegedly attacked his daughter, Amarjeet Kaur, with a kirpan and killed her.

According to police, the horrific incident took place when Amarjeet Kaur’s mother had stepped out of the house for some urgent work. She had been away for just 15 minutes when the accused allegedly carried out the attack. After killing his daughter, Amarjeet Singh fled the spot. The incident triggered a police search operation across the area.

Police Search Continues After Daughter’s Murder

Police teams began conducting raids at possible locations to trace the accused. However, he remained untraceable. Meanwhile, late Wednesday night, police found the body of an unidentified man near the Dussehra ground, close to Bhungi Bridge in Hoshiarpur. The body was taken into custody and shifted to the mortuary of a government hospital for identification. Initial information suggested that the man had died after consuming a poisonous substance.

Missing Father’s Body Identified After 24 Hours

The body remained unidentified in the hospital mortuary for nearly 24 hours. On Friday, police identified the deceased as Amarjeet Singh, son of Tarsem Singh and a resident of Dhut Kalan village. Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh, in-charge of Bhunga police post, confirmed the development. Police established that the deceased was the same man wanted in connection with his daughter’s murder. The discovery brought a tragic end to the search for the accused, who allegedly took his own life after the killing. Further details about the case are awaited.