A wedding celebration in Bihar’s Katihar district turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when a groom suddenly collapsed and died during his reception. The incident took place just 24 hours after his wedding. What was supposed to be a joyful occasion to welcome the newlywed bride ended in mourning, leaving the family, relatives and villagers in shock.

The groom, identified as Dr Pawan Kumar, reportedly collapsed on the stage shortly after posing for photographs with guests. Despite immediate efforts to save him, he could not survive.

Groom Collapses on Stage After Wedding Reception Photoshoot

According to reports, Dr Pawan Kumar was a resident of Ward No. 13 in Pothiya Bazaar, under the Pothiya police station area of Katihar. He was reportedly posted in Patna. Dr Pawan got married on November 25 in Chandpur, a neighbouring village. The following day, November 26, his family organised a grand reception at their home to welcome the bride.

Several relatives, friends and villagers attended the celebration. The bride and groom were also posing for photographs with guests on the stage.

However, shortly after the photoshoot ended, Dr Pawan suddenly collapsed. Initially, people present at the venue thought he might be feeling dizzy. But his condition soon became critical, turning the celebration into chaos.

Groom Dies While Being Rushed to Hospital

As soon as Dr Pawan collapsed, his family members and other people at the venue rushed to help him. He was immediately taken to a nearby primary health centre for medical attention. However, doctors reportedly found his condition serious and referred him to Purnia for better treatment. Unfortunately, Dr Pawan died on the way to the hospital. His sudden death came as a major shock to everyone who had gathered to celebrate the newlywed couple’s happiness.

Suspected Cardiac Arrest, Bride and Family Devastated

A severe cardiac arrest is suspected to be the reason behind Dr Pawan’s sudden collapse. However, an official medical confirmation of the cause of death has not been reported so far. The tragedy has left the family inconsolable. The bride, who had entered her new home just a day earlier, is also deeply traumatised by the sudden loss of her husband.

The entire village is mourning the death of Dr Pawan. A celebration that was meant to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the couple’s life has ended in an unimaginable tragedy.