A week before his daughter’s wedding, a family in Greater Noida’s Jewar area was struck by tragedy after a gas cylinder explosion claimed the lives of a 56-year-old man and his 24-year-old son. The man’s daughter-in-law and two-year-old grandson sustained serious burn injuries in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Virpal, 56, and his son Abhishek, 24. Abhishek’s wife, Kajal, and their two-year-old son, Aditya, were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Suspected Gas Leak Triggered Explosion

According to police, the incident occurred following a suspected gas leak from a cylinder kept inside the house. The leaking gas reportedly triggered a fire, which was followed by a powerful explosion. The blast created panic among family members and residents of the village. Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the injured before taking them to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Virpal and Abhishek dead on arrival. Kajal and Aditya suffered burn injuries, particularly to their faces, and were admitted to hospital. Their condition was later reported to be stable.

Police Reach Spot, Control Fire

Following the incident, a police team from Jewar police station reached the house and took stock of the situation. The fire was subsequently brought under control, while further action was initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the explosion.

Wedding Preparations Turn Into Tragedy

The incident has left the family and the entire village in shock, particularly as Virpal’s daughter was reportedly scheduled to get married just a week later. What should have been a week of wedding preparations and celebrations has turned into a period of grief for the family, which lost two members in the devastating explosion. Meanwhile, Kajal and her young son continue to receive medical treatment.

Also Read: CCTV Footage: BJP Corporator’s Minor Son Crashes Into Motorcycle From Behind; Speeding Car Sends Couple Flying In Air, Devastating Hit Kills Both