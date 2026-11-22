The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court again over the ongoing Thiruparankundram Deepam dispute. It has filed a review petition challenging the court’s order allowing a lamp to be lit at a stone pillar on the hill near Madurai during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The development comes just days before the festival, which will be celebrated on November 24 this year. Live Law reported the development on Sunday. The review petition was filed by the commissioner of the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Supreme Court Allows Lamp Lighting With Restrictions

On Friday, the Supreme Court allowed the lighting of the lamp at the disputed stone pillar as a one-time measure. However, it imposed certain restrictions. The court said that only a small team from the temple could perform the ritual on the day of Karthigai Deepam.

The Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court’s order permitting the ritual. However, it stayed the High Court’s other observations concerning the nature of the stone pillar and ownership of the land where it stands.

How the Thiruparankundram Deepam Dispute Started

The dispute centres on a hillock near Madurai that houses the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple and the Sikkandar Badhusha dargah. The matter reached the Madras High Court after some temple devotees sought permission to light a traditional lamp at a stone pillar on the hill.

On December 1, High Court judge GR Swaminathan ruled that the pillar was a ‘deepathoon’, or a structure meant for holding lamps. He directed the temple to restore the tradition of lighting a lamp at the location. Swaminathan also observed that the ritual would not interfere with the religious rights of the nearby Muslim shrine.

Madras High Court Had Earlier Upheld the Ritual

On January 6, another bench of the Madras High Court upheld Swaminathan’s order. It observed that the stone pillar stood on land belonging to the Subramania Swamy temple. However, it placed restrictions on who could take part in the ritual. The court said only members of the temple management could light the lamp. Members of the public would not be allowed to accompany them.

DMK Government Had Earlier Challenged High Court Order

The dispute had earlier reached the Supreme Court in December, when the then Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, temple authorities and the dargah management challenged the High Court’s decision. Their concerns included the ownership of the site, the nature of the ritual and possible law-and-order issues.

With the Tamil Nadu government now filing a fresh review petition, the dispute has taken another legal turn just before the November 24 festival.