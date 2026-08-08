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Home > Regionals News > How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

Two new flyovers at Kalindi Kunj are expected to make the junction signal-free, improving connectivity between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad. The infrastructure boost could gradually increase property prices, rents and commercial demand in nearby areas.

Kalindi Kunj Flyovers. Image: ANI
Kalindi Kunj Flyovers. Image: ANI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 18:49 IST

Kalindi Kunj has long embodied a familiar Delhi NCR contradiction, a junction that links some of the region’s most active residential and job hubs, yet is notorious for the kind of daily gridlock that turns short commutes into long ordeals.

That could soon change. The National Highways Authority of India has given its approval to two new flyovers at Kalindi Kunj, a move expected to make the junction entirely signal-free once construction wraps up. One flyover will route Noida-bound traffic straight toward Faridabad and onward to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, while the second will carry traffic from Faridabad and the expressway back toward Noida via Okhla Barrage Road. Alongside the proposed Kalindi Kunj bridge, these two signal-free crossings are being seen as more than just a traffic fix. They could also reshape property prices and rents across the surrounding neighbourhoods.

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Why This Matters Beyond Just Traffic

The reason this infrastructure push carries weight for real estate is simple. Kalindi Kunj sits right at the crossroads of Delhi, Noida and Faridabad. But for homebuyers, connectivity isn’t just about shaving minutes off a commute. It often shapes the entire decision of where to live in the first place.

Shorab Upadhyay, Managing Director of TRG Group, points to improved accessibility as one of the strongest drivers behind real estate buying decisions today. He anticipates the flyover project will pull in more interest from both homebuyers and investors across Jasola, Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Okhla, and adjoining pockets of Noida and Faridabad. The reasoning is fairly intuitive. Once reaching Noida and Faridabad, the expressway or key job centres become less of a hassle, these localities naturally become more appealing to people looking to cut down travel time. Over time, that shift in demand, especially if it outpaces available housing supply, tends to put upward pressure on prices.

Tenants May Feel the Pinch Too

Buyers aren’t the only ones likely to feel this shift. Abhishek Raj, promoter at Jenika Ventures, points out that easier connectivity and quicker commutes tend to push rental demand higher in the micro markets that stand to gain most. That could matter a great deal to working professionals who want to stay near job hubs in Delhi and Noida but would rather not lose hours to travel every day. For many tenants, cutting even 20 to 30 minutes off a daily commute is worth paying a bit more in rent, which is why Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Okhla and the nearby Noida belt are worth keeping an eye on as work on the project moves forward.

The ripple effects may extend to commercial real estate as well. Upadhyay expects better access to boost interest in retail and commercial spaces too, with easier connectivity making these localities more attractive for shops, offices and neighbourhood businesses. For developers, previously overlooked pockets could suddenly become viable for fresh projects.

But Don’t Expect Prices to Jump Overnight

That said, infrastructure alone rarely guarantees an instant price surge. Raj cautions that lasting real estate growth also hinges on adequate supply, social infrastructure and thoughtful urban planning. A flyover might cut travel time, but buyers still weigh factors like nearby schools, hospitals, markets, public transport access, parking and overall liveability. The upshot is that any price movement is likely to unfold gradually rather than arrive as a sudden boom.

Also Read: Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

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How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

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How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas
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