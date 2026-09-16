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Home > Regionals News > Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

Kalyan Singh Bainsla, accused of hitting a woman biker in Gurugram after allegedly chasing her and making obscene gestures, has been arrested from Rajasthan’s Dausa. Police said he also tried to escape custody after his arrest.

Gurugram biker hit by car after alleged chase, driver arrested
Gurugram biker hit by car after alleged chase, driver arrested

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-16 08:09 IST

Kalyan Singh Bainsla, accused of hitting a woman biker with a car in Gurugram after allegedly chasing her and making obscene gestures, has been arrested from Rajasthan’s Dausa, police said on Tuesday. The woman, who identifies herself as Sia, had posted a video of the incident on Instagram, claiming the driver made indecent comments and rammed his car into her motorcycle. Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said three teams were formed to track Bainsla after he switched off his phone and went absconding following a media interview.

Gurugram biker alleges car driver chased her before crash

Sia was riding her Aprilia with a group of bikers when the car approached her, according to her Instagram video. She said the occupants started misbehaving with her.

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“He had started chasing me on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making gestures ordering me to stop my bike,” she said.

She also alleged that the driver “appeared to be drunk”. The video, recorded by a camera mounted on her bike, appears to show a Ciaz swerving towards her and hitting her motorcycle. Sia was thrown off the bike, while the motorcycle skidded for nearly 100 metres. She escaped more serious injuries as no vehicle was immediately behind her, the footage showed.

Police arrest Gurugram accused after social media video

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance after the video went viral and registered an FIR. Sia later joined the investigation and submitted a formal complaint.

Following her complaint, police added Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 78 (physical and digital stalking), and Section 79 (acts against modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the DCP said.

According to PTI, Bainsla switched off his phone after giving an interview to the media and absconded. He was later apprehended in Dausa, Rajasthan.

Gurugram case accused tried to flee during police custody

Police said Bainsla also tried to escape after his arrest on the pretext of urinating. During the escape bid, he fell and sustained minor injuries. He was given first aid at a hospital.

Bainsla is a resident of Chandhat in Palwal district. He runs a gym and works as a realtor there. Police said he is married and has two children. His cousin, Lavnish, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Also Read: ‘Don’t Think Gurugram Is Safe For Women’: New Rider’s-Eye Video Shows Shows Car Hitting Woman Biker From Behind    

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Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating
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Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

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Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

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Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating
Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating
Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating
Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating
Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

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