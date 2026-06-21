Kandhla Police Station Unique Protest: Mother And Daughter Write ‘Ram’ On Leaves, Chant Hanuman Chalisa In Shamli — What Happened Here?

A protest outside the Kandhla police station in Shamli on Saturday drew significant public attention after a woman, upset over police action against her roadside food cart, staged a dharna along with her 10-year-old daughter. The mother-daughter duo chanted Hanuman Chalisa outside the premises of the station and also wrote Ram on leaves as a symbolic protest. The unusual demonstration was soon the subject of conversation throughout the neighborhood as people came together to watch.

What Happened Here?

As per local information, the woman named Pinky is the wife of Sonu who lives at Mohalla Sheikhzadgan in Kandhla town. The family runs a food stall called falooda stall on Kairana road and earn their livelihood. They claim the cart was taken from where it was parked on the road during a police checkup which has led to a loss of income for them and has caused financial hardship for the family. Pinky, with her little daughter Riya, made her way to the police station and protested in an unusual way.

What Did The Mother And Daughter Do?

The protest went spiritual as the mother and daughter laid down a sheet outside the police station and started singing Hanuman Chalisa. Besides, they had written ‘Ram’ on the leaves, as a sign of their distress using religious symbols. It caused a bit of a stir among folks who happened to witness the event and attracted a few people who were just walking by. As the incident started growing locally, it caught the attention of the people who saw it, and also a few passersby. The emotional side of the protest helped boost how visible everything was, turning it into a real topic people kept talking about across the area.

What Did Police Say?

When the police received information, they went to the location and interacted with the protesting family. They reportedly spoke to Inspector Tewatia who listened to their concerns and explained the reasoning behind the police action, which has been reported as the police used to park the cart on the roadside where it could be a safety hazard for traffic. He also told the family that the cart is now in a safe, marked off area. After this pledge and talk, the woman stopped protesting and the situation was resolved peacefully with no further escalation.

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