Kanpur E-Auto Driver Told His Wife He Was Returning Home From Rama Devi, Hours Later His Body Was Found in Kanpur Forest, Here’s What Happened

A routine morning walk turned into a horrifying discovery for villagers near Tatiya Jhanaka village in Kanpur on Friday. They found the blood-soaked body of a 38-year-old e-auto driver lying in a forested area near a broken boundary wall of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The victim, identified as Brijnandan Yadav, was brutally murdered. His mouth had been stuffed with a piece of cloth, while his head and face bore multiple injuries caused by a heavy stone.

The discovery triggered a police investigation. Senior officers, including DCP East and the ACP of Chakeri, reached the spot along with a forensic team. Police collected evidence, questioned local residents and began examining CCTV footage from roads leading to the area.

Initially, the body was registered as unidentified and sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. His family later identified him through photographs at Chakeri police station.

Last Phone Call to Wife: ‘I Am in Rama Devi, Returning Home’

Brijnandan had left his home in Kursauli village in the Bithoor area around 4:30 pm on Thursday. He was driving his private e-auto to support his family. According to his wife, Asha Devi Yadav, she spoke to him around 9 pm. During the conversation, he told her that he was in Rama Devi and would return home shortly. However, he never reached home.

His family became worried as the hours passed. Around 2 am on Friday, his brother-in-law Mahendra Singh learnt that Brijnandan was still missing. His mother, Prema Yadav, had also tried calling him earlier. She was staying at their ancestral village in Kakwan due to the festival.

Although Brijnandan answered her call, he did not speak. Instead, she heard sounds of distress and what appeared to be cries coming from the other side. Sensing something was wrong, she asked Asha to contact him again. However, his mobile phone was switched off.

The family then contacted relatives and searched for him through the night. They also approached the Mandhana police outpost under Bithoor police station to report his disappearance.

Family Identifies Body After Searching Kanpur Mortuary

On Friday morning, Mahendra Singh reached his sister’s house. After discussing the situation with relatives, the family decided to check the post-mortem house. Since Brijnandan had last reported his location as Rama Devi, they suspected that his body might have been brought to a nearby mortuary.

At the mortuary, they learnt that an unidentified body had been brought from the Chakeri area. However, officials asked them to contact the concerned police station before viewing it. Mahendra obtained the contact details of the concerned police personnel and reached the Chakeri police station.

There, he identified Brijnandan through photographs. However, the condition of the body left him uncertain. He then shared the photograph with his nephew, Ankush, who also confirmed the identity. The confirmation left the family devastated. Brijnandan originally belonged to Uttaripurwa village in Kakwan but had built a house in Kursauli, Bithoor, where he lived with his family. He is survived by his wife, two children, his mother and his younger brother-in-law. His son Ankush and daughter Anshika are both studying in Class 12.

Stone Attack and Cloth Stuffed in Mouth: What Police Found

ACP Chakeri Ashutosh Singh said the preliminary investigation revealed multiple injuries on the victim’s body. According to him, Brijnandan was struck twice on the back of his head and once on his chin with a stone. The attacks caused heavy bleeding and eventually led to his death.

Police also found bloodstains on stones near the crime scene. A white piece of cloth had been stuffed into his mouth, apparently to prevent him from shouting for help. A pair of spectacles was also recovered from the spot. The victim was wearing a brown shirt, lower and sandals when his body was discovered.

Police suspect that the murder took place between 11 pm and midnight on Thursday. His e-auto, mobile phone and other belongings were missing. This initially made it difficult for investigators to establish his identity. A tattoo reading ‘(V.N.S.Y)’ was also found on his right hand.

Was Brijnandan Trapped by Criminals Posing as Passengers?

The police investigation has pointed towards robbery as the possible motive behind the murder. Investigators suspect that the accused may have approached Brijnandan by posing as passengers. They may have hired his e-auto and taken him towards the isolated area near the HAL boundary wall.

Police believe the driver may have resisted their attempt to rob him. The accused allegedly attacked him with stones, stuffed his mouth with cloth and murdered him to prevent him from raising an alarm or identifying them. After the murder, they reportedly escaped with his e-auto, mobile phone and other belongings. However, the exact sequence of events is yet to be established.

Locals Call Forested Area a Crime Hotspot, Police Scan CCTV Footage

The murder has also raised concerns about security in the area. Local residents claimed that the forested stretch near Tatiya Jhanaka has become a hotspot for criminal activities. They alleged that gambling, drug consumption and fights are common in the area, particularly at night. Some residents also claimed that incidents of snatching and assaults frequently take place there. They questioned the lack of police action despite these alleged activities.

Meanwhile, police teams are examining CCTV footage from all possible routes to establish how Brijnandan reached the location. Officers are also trying to trace his e-auto using its registration number and track his mobile phone’s last location.

Chakeri police station in-charge Ajay Prakash Mishra said several teams have been deployed to investigate the case. A formal case will be registered based on the family’s complaint.