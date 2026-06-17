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Home > Regionals News > Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges

Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges

A Kanpur jeweller was arrested after a 15-year-old employee accused him of repeated sexual assault and intimidation. The victim alleged she was threatened with false theft charges to keep silent. Police arrested the accused, recovered evidence from a farmhouse, and launched a detailed investigation.

Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges (Via X)
Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 16:52 IST

Kanpur: A jeweller in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been arrested after a 15-year-old employee accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her and threatening to implicate her in a false theft case if she revealed the abuse. The allegations have shocked local residents and sparked calls for strict action against those who exploit minors in workplaces. According to the police investigation, the accused, identified as Ashok Kumar, had employed the teenager at his jewellery showroom. The girl later alleged that the jeweller initially subjected her to inappropriate behaviour and obscene gestures before the misconduct escalated into repeated sexual assault.

Investigators said the accused allegedly took the minor to secluded locations, including a farmhouse, where the abuse reportedly continued over a period of time. The victim told police that the incidents became frequent and that she remained silent due to fear and intimidation.

Threat Of False Theft Case Kept Victim Silent

The FIR states that the accused allegedly threatened the girl with serious consequences if she spoke about the incidents. According to the complaint, he warned that he would falsely accuse her of theft and have her jailed.

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Police officials believe these threats prevented the teenager from reporting the alleged crimes earlier. Eventually, the victim gathered the courage to approach authorities and file a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a case and subsequent investigation.

Police Arrest Accused, Recover Evidence

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the jeweller. During searches connected to the case, officials reportedly recovered objectionable materials from a farmhouse allegedly linked to the accused.

Authorities have begun examining the seized items and collecting additional evidence to strengthen the case. Statements from the victim and other witnesses are also being recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

Child Protection & Workplace Safety Under Spotlight

The case has once again highlighted concerns about the vulnerability of minors employed in informal work settings. Child rights activists have repeatedly stressed the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms to ensure young workers are protected from exploitation and abuse.

ALSO READ: Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District

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Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges
Tags: Ashok Kumar jeweller casechild workplace exploitationKanpur farmhouse abuse caseKanpur jeweller arrestKanpur minor rape caseminor employee sexual assaultPOCSO case Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh crime news

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Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges

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Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges
Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges
Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges
Kanpur Shocker: Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee At His Farmhouse, Threatening Her With False Theft Charges

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