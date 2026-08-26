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Home > Regionals News > Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them

Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them

Kanpur viral video shows people collecting expired chocolates and toffees from a Panki garbage dump, raising concerns over food safety and disposal.

Kanpur Viral Video Shows People Taking Expired Chocolates (Image: X)
Kanpur Viral Video Shows People Taking Expired Chocolates (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 12:44 IST

An incident captured in a viral video from Kanpur, where many people are shown scavenging expired chocolates and toffees from a dump, has created food safety concerns on social media. As per reports, this viral video was filmed in the area of Panki, in which people have been shown digging a pile of abandoned sweets and chocolates. Some people have been shown arriving at the spot on their motorcycles and taking packets of the sweet items away.

Kanpur viral video raises questions over expired food disposal

The footage was shared on X by an account named @Delhiite_ and quickly gained traction. The post described the scene as a “bizarre rush” and questioned why people were collecting expired food products from a garbage dump.

The Kanpur viral video has also triggered concerns that the chocolates could potentially be resold through local vendors instead of being properly destroyed or discarded. Social media users warned that such products could eventually reach consumers who may not know they are expired.

Kanpur viral video sparks debate over public access to dumped food

Several users questioned why the expired confectionery appeared to have been dumped in a way that allowed people to freely access it. The incident has also renewed questions about whether businesses and food safety authorities should ensure expired products are disposed of safely.

One user wrote, “When basic necessity is not satisfied, people tend to be more desperate, especially towards free stuff. This isn’t just a failure to discern the expiration date, but a reflection of the government incapability to properly provide the basic necessity of its people.”

Another said, “Should penalize the people who threw this “rubbish” on public property. I am sure, there are rules regarding disposal of perishable goods implanted in all cities. Don’t blame people who picked up the thrown garbage. Must be poverty driven also?”

Kanpur viral video draws sharp reactions over possible health risks

Another social media user expressed concern over the possibility of the collected chocolates being given to family members, writing, “I feel pity for their children and family members! God forbid they gave it to their loved ones! All the family members should see what kind of love their dad/uncle/mom/aunt/bro/sis or whoever is picking up shit and giving them has!”

The Kanpur viral video has therefore sparked two separate concerns, the desperation that may drive people to collect discarded food and the way expired products are being disposed of. The footage has also raised questions over whether such products could eventually enter local markets.

Also Read: Fight Breaks Out Between Passengers On Mumbai Local Train, Video Goes Viral   

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Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them
Tags: expired chocolate videoKanpur Viral Videolatest newsup newsUP viral video

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Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them

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Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them
Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them
Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them
Kanpur Viral Video: Factory Dumps Expired Chocolates, Crowd Gathers At Dumpsite To Collect Them

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